Fry Construction Completes First Accuray CyberKnife Procedure Room at VA Dallas

DALLAS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second quarter of 2018, Fry Construction, Inc., completed the First Accuray CyberKnife Linear Accelerator Treatment Center to be utilized at the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

The Accuray CyberKnife® System

Fry Construction is proud to announce the completion of the first CyberKnife to be incorporated in treatments offered to our veterans by the VA in Dallas, Texas. The Accuray CyberKnife® System empowers clinicians to make the most of their skills in treating cancer. It's the only robotic radiosurgery system that offers highly precise, non-surgical treatment for tumors and lesions anywhere in the body — including the prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas and kidney. And it is the only system that delivers automatic, real-time tumor tracking and motion management. This new level of precision gives treatment teams the confidence to deliver state-of-the-art treatments for a wide range of cancers and functional disorders, without sacrificing patients' quality of life.

VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) is a progressive health care provider in the heart of Texas. Poised as VA's second largest health care system, that serves over 113,000 Veterans and deliver one million outpatient episodes of care each year to Veterans in 38 Texas counties and two counties in southern Oklahoma. We have 4,700 employees and 1,700 community volunteers who are driven by the passion to serve at Dallas VA Medical Center, Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center, Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic, Tyler VA Primary Care Clinic, Polk Street VA Annex and six community-based outpatient clinics.

Ben Fry, President of Fry Construction, stated, "We have had the honor of working within VA hospitals across the Southwest for the past 25 years. We are duty-bound to provide the highest level of service possible to insure these rooms that house the high-tech equipment and critical to patient care are built to the highest possible standards. That is the only environment that will allow the precision equipment to operate to its potential. Anything less is unacceptable, especially when the patients are composed of the most important segment of our population… our veterans."

About Fry Construction Company, Inc. www.fryco.com:

Fry Construction Company, Inc. is the leader in the construction of medical imaging and radiotherapy facilities throughout the Southwest. Fry pioneered the practice of precision medical construction in 1984 and excels at the Design/Build approach by utilizing an experienced team incorporating an in-house medical architectural department, engineers, equipment vendors, and subcontractors to work in unison, directly with the Owner of a healthcare facility. This seasoned team of professionals has been working cooperatively for over 20 years. Their collective experience and knowledge allows any healthcare group to enjoy greater efficiencies, faster completion times and lower costs for their medical construction projects. 35 years of experience dedicated exclusively to the medical construction field is the only path to provide this level of premium service.

