Fry Not!: Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches Launches French Fries

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- French Fries and sandwiches? At Which Wich, the answer is now, "Fry not?"

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, the Dallas-based game-changing sandwich brand with more than 400 locations across the globe, has once again beat the competition by being the first major sandwich chain to introduce French Fries to the menu.

Which Wich French Fries are crinkle cut, crispy and perfectly salted – the ideal companion to enjoy with any of the company's award winning sandwiches. Guests also have the option of pairing their French Fries order with a side of Wich Sauce™ or the restaurant's house-made buttermilk ranch.

"Since the beginning, Which Wich has broken the rules and shattered the conventions of what to expect from a sandwich company. We're doing it again with the introduction of our warm and crispy, savory salted crinkle-cut French Fries because, fry not?" said Jeff Sinelli, Founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. "Grab a side of our zesty Wich Sauce or our creamy house-made buttermilk ranch for dipping and you have the perfect partner to enjoy with any of our world famous sandwiches."

The research and development team at Which Wich spent months perfecting the recipe for the new French Fries. After testing in select markets created a French fry fervor among both new and loyal fans, the company launched the hot and crispy side item at participating Which Wich domestic locations in mid-July 2019. (Which Wich locations in North Carolina are not currently offering French Fries.)

The French Fries launch comes on the heels of an expansion of the Which Wich shakes line in Spring 2019. New shakes include Courtney's Cake flavors Carrot Cake, Birthday Cake and Chocolate Cake, as well as a new Courtney's Cookie shake.

"Everything we do and every decision we make is based on our guests and how to keep enhancing the Which Wich experience for them," said Sinelli. "Our new French Fries give guests another reason to enjoy Which Wich and we have much more in store in the future to keep pleasing taste buds across the country."

To learn more about Which Wich and the new French Fries, and to find your closest location, visit www.whichwich.com. You can follow Which Wich on Twitter and Instagram at @WhichWich or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whichwich.

ABOUT WHICH WICH

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2019, Entrepreneur Magazine named Which Wich one of its Fastest Growing Franchises and in 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on the magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters "Healthful Innovations" award and has been named by Forbes as one of their "30 Best Franchises To Buy." Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

