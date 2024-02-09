FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Declares Distribution for February 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund) (NYSE: FSCO) announced today the monthly distribution for February 2024. The February distribution will be paid on February 29, 2024 at $0.057 per share. Further information on the distribution is summarized in the charts below.

The current annualized distribution rate equates to an annualized distribution yield1 of 9.8% and 11.9% as of January 31, 2024 on the Fund's net asset value (NAV) and market price, respectively. The monthly distribution has been fully covered by the Fund's net investment income throughout 2024, and the Fund has generated an estimated total return on NAV of 1.5% and 2.1% on market price year-to-date through January 31, 2024.

The Fund has approximately $2 billion in assets under management and invests in event-driven credit, special situations, private capital solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities.

Month Ticker Fund Name

Monthly

Dividend February FSCO FS Credit Opportunities Corp.

$0.057

The distribution will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date February February 21, 2024 February 22, 2024 February 29, 2024

The Fund pays regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The amount of monthly distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Shareholders should not use the information provided here in preparing their tax returns. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider, among other things, the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. Investors can find the Fund's most recent reports and other filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database or on the Fund's website (https://fsinvestments.com/fs-credit-opportunities-corp/).

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a global alternative asset manager dedicated to delivering superior performance and innovative investment and capital solutions. The firm manages over $75 billion in assets for a wide range of clients, including institutional investors, financial professionals and individual investors. FS Investments provides access to a broad suite of alternative asset classes and strategies through its best-in-class investment teams and partners. With its diversified platform and flexible capital solutions, the firm is a valued partner to general partners, asset owners and portfolio companies. FS Investments is grounded in its high-performance culture and guided by its commitment to building value for its clients, investing in its colleagues and giving back to its communities. The firm has more than 500 employees across offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia and is headquartered in Philadelphia.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund. Words such as "intends," "will," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geopolitical risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the price at which the Fund's shares of common stock may trade on the New York Stock Exchange and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

1 Annualized distribution yield reflects the current month's distribution per share annualized and divided by the estimated current month end net asset value (NAV) per share or market price per share; because annualized distribution yield is based on estimated current month end NAV, it is an estimate that is subject to change.

