FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Declares Distribution for May 2026

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund) (NYSE: FSCO) announced the monthly distribution for May 2026. The distribution of $0.0583 per share will be paid on May 29, 2026. Further information on the distribution is summarized in the charts below.

The monthly distribution has been fully covered by the Fund's net investment income throughout 2026 on a tax basis, and the Fund has generated an estimated total return on NAV of 2.2% and -12.7% on market price year-to-date through April 30, 2026.

The Fund has approximately $2.2 billion in assets under management and invests in event-driven credit, special situations, private capital solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities.

Month Ticker Fund Name

Monthly

Dividend May FSCO FS Credit Opportunities Corp.

$0.0583











The distribution will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date May May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 May 29, 2026

The Fund pays regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The amount of monthly distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Shareholders should not use the information provided here in preparing their tax returns. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider, among other things, the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. Investors can find the Fund's most recent reports and other filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database or on the Fund's website (https://www.fsco.futurestandard.com).

About Future Standard



Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $93 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.1

Contact Information:

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Josh Blum

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Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund). Words such as "intends," "will," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geopolitical risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the price at which the Fund's shares of common stock may trade on the New York Stock Exchange and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

1 Total AUM estimated as of December 31, 2025. References to "assets under management" or "AUM" represent the assets managed by Future Standard or its strategic partners as to which Future Standard is entitled to receive a fee or carried interest (either currently or upon deployment of capital) and general partner capital. Future Standard calculates the amount of AUM as of any date as the sum of: (i) the fair value of the investments of Future Standard's investment funds; (ii) uncalled investor capital commitments to these funds, including uncalled investor capital commitments from which Future Standard is currently not earning management fees or carried interest; (iii) the value of outstanding CLOs (excluding CLOs wholly-owned by Future Standard); (iv) the fair value of FS KKR Capital Corp. joint venture (JV) assets and (v) the fair value of other assets managed by Future Standard. Future Standard's calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and, as a result, Future Standard's measurements of its AUM may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. Future Standard's definition of AUM is not based on any definition of AUM that may be set forth in agreements governing the investment funds, vehicles or accounts that it manages and is not calculated pursuant to any regulatory definitions.

SOURCE Future Standard