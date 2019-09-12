FS-Elliott Celebrates 15 Years of Providing Energy Efficient Compressed Air Solutions

EXPORT, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FS-Elliott, a leading manufacturer of oil-free, centrifugal air and gas compressors will be celebrating 15 years in business this year. While their centrifugal compressor design has been in the industry for over 50 years, the company itself was formed at the end of 2003 after Fusheng Industrial, based out of Taiwan, acquired the Plant Air Package (PAP) centrifugal product line.

In the early days, FS-Elliott operated with 45 employees and has since grown to over 400 employees located in eleven offices around the world. The PAP product line was launched in 1962 before the formation of FS-Elliott as the first oil-free, integrally geared, multi-stage, centrifugal air compressors available on the market. Since then the original PAP product has evolved into FS-Elliott's PAP Plus® line, custom-engineered to exact customer specifications, in addition to the requirements of API 614 and 672, and Polaris+® product lines. Polaris+ compressors feature the same durable design as PAP Plus units but have been standardized to provide customers an economical, easy to maintain package. Both product lines are manufactured in their headquarter office in Export, Pennsylvania, USA.

"Although FS-Elliott has expanded over the years, we have remained true to our company vision – to deliver true value to our customers with superior products and services matched to their needs while providing an environment to attract, grow and retain our employees," stated Paul Brown, CEO. "We have reached this milestone thanks to our valued customers that have trusted us with their compressed air operations, and the dedication of our talented channel partners and employees. Because of them, we look forward to the next 15 years of continued growth and success."

FS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal air compressors with operations in over 90 countries. Building on a 50-year tradition of excellence, FS-Elliott combines an unwavering commitment to quality with the desire for advancing technology to bring value to our customers, allowing them to increase their productivity and lower system operating costs.

