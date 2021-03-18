FS Investments and NYDIG Announce Partnership

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investments, a leading alternative investment manager, and NYDIG, a leading provider of technology and investment solutions for bitcoin, today announced they have entered into a partnership to offer access to simple, efficient and secure bitcoin products.

Under the partnership, FS Investments and NYDIG are bringing products to market that offer access to bitcoin, backed by NYDIG's secure, regulated and insured custody solutions and FS Investments' marketing and education capabilities. For any products offered under the partnership, FS Investments will provide marketing and education services, utilizing its best-in-class education platform and broad, deep distribution team to reach and educate advisors. NYDIG will offer its complete end-to-end institutional grade platform for bitcoin custody, execution, asset management, financing and research. Together, FS Investments and NYDIG will design products that meet rigorous regulatory, audit and governance requirements.

Michael Forman, Chairman and CEO of FS Investments, said, "NYDIG is a true leader in the cryptocurrency space and is at the forefront of the industry from a regulatory and security perspective. At FS Investments, we pride ourselves on partnering with the best institutional-quality investment managers to create innovative alternative investment solutions for advisors and their clients, and this partnership with NYDIG will allow us to do just that in this emerging space."

Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, added, "While institutional adoption of bitcoin continues to expand, advisors today have very few options for adding bitcoin exposure to their clients' portfolios. For individual investors, investing in bitcoin can be cumbersome, fee-heavy and prone to security risks. We are proud to partner with FS Investments to remove these barriers."

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

About NYDIG

NYDIG provides Bitcoin investment and technology solutions to insurers, banks, corporations, institutions, and HNW individuals. The firm and its products meet the industry's highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

