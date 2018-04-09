FS Investments Closes Transaction with EIG

"We are excited to enter the next phase of our partnership with EIG and continue working closely with their team to create long-term value for FSEP investors," said Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FS. "EIG's scale, global reach, and singular focus on energy investing will provide expanded opportunities to reposition the FSEP portfolio and enhance performance as we work toward a liquidity event for our investors. We're looking forward to realizing the many benefits of our partnership in the months and years ahead."

"Today marks an exciting moment for EIG and FS, as we officially launch our partnership and seek to enhance FSEP's existing portfolio and investor returns," said William Sonneborn, President of EIG. "With the close of this transaction, EIG will manage approximately $22 billion, which provides scale to offer differentiated financing solutions to global energy and infrastructure companies and projects. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive a higher quality, quantity, and diversity of privately originated investments."

FS Investments and GSO Capital Partners (GSO) have concluded their relationship with respect to all of FS Investments' sponsored funds that were sub-advised by GSO.

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency.

FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit fsinvestments.com to learn more.

About EIG

EIG Global Energy Partners specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis and has $17.7 billion under management as of December 31, 2017. Since 1982, EIG has been one of the leading providers of institutional capital to the global energy industry, providing financing solutions across the balance sheet for companies and projects in the oil and gas, midstream, infrastructure, power and renewables sectors globally. EIG has invested over $25 billion in more than 320 portfolio investments in 36 countries. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.eigpartners.com.

