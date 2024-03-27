FS Investments Expands Senior Leadership Team

Lisa Opoku Joins as Chief Operating Officer

Stephen Tisdalle Joins as Chief Marketing Officer

Chris Condelles Named Deputy Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investments, a $76 billion global alternative asset manager, today announced two new additions to its senior leadership team. Lisa Opoku has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, reporting into Chairman and CEO Michael Forman, and Stephen Tisdalle will join the firm as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting into Co-President Enrico Gaglioti. Additionally, Chris Condelles, who joined FS Investments in 2016 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since January 2023, has been named Deputy Chief Financial Officer, a newly created role.

Lisa Opoku

Ms. Opoku's responsibilities include overseeing the firm's Operations, Technology and Human Resources teams as well as collaborating with other firm leaders on high priority strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth. She will also play a key role in the ongoing integration of FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors following the combination of the two firms last year.

"Lisa is a proven leader in the financial services industry with a wealth of experience operating various successful business units," said Forman. "I am delighted to welcome Lisa to our leadership team and look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we position our combined firm to scale efficiently."

Ms. Opoku has over 30 years of financial services and legal experience, including over 20 years at Goldman Sachs. She most recently served as Global Head of the Goldman Sachs Partner Family Office in the firm's Asset Management and Wealth Management Division. Ms. Opoku was named a partner at Goldman Sachs in 2012 and held various leadership positions during her tenure at the firm, including Chief Operating Officer for each of the Engineering, Asia Pacific Securities, and FICC Bank Loan Trading and Syndications Divisions. Ms. Opoku currently serves on the board of directors for the Mount Sinai Institute for Health Equity Research and the board of trustees for The University of Minnesota, from which she received a Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude. She also received a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

"I am thrilled to join FS Investments at a time when the firm is poised for significant growth," said Ms. Opoku. "I am eager to begin collaborating with my new colleagues on important initiatives to drive efficiency and business success."

Stephen Tisdalle

In his newly created role, Mr. Tisdalle will drive the firm's overall brand strategy and develop marketing and advertising programs to deepen client relationships and expand recognition of the FS Investments platform.

"I am excited to collaborate with Stephen and draw upon his strong track record of creating innovative brand and marketing strategies as we look to expand our platform and accelerate our growth," said Co-President, Enrico Gaglioti.

Mr. Tisdalle is a global marketing leader with over 25 years of experience. He most recently served as a Senior Advisor to early stage fintech businesses looking to accelerate their growth. Mr. Tisdalle previously served as Chief Brand and Demand Generation Officer for TIAA, and before that spent five years as Chief Marketing Officer at State Street Global Advisors. He previously held senior marketing roles at Oppenheimer Funds, Ogilvy & Mather and Saffron Brand Consultants. Mr. Tisdalle began his career as a business strategy and change management consultant at PwC. He serves on the Board of Directors for Rock the Street, Wall Street and on the Board of Trustees for Park Street School. Mr. Tisdalle received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of British Columbia and a Master of Arts degree from UCLA.

"The recent combination of FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors significantly expands the firm's alternative solutions platform," commented Mr. Tisdalle. "I look forward to bringing to bear the full power and breadth of these capabilities for new and existing investors."

Chris Condelles

As Deputy CFO, Mr. Condelles will increase his focus on strategic growth initiatives, capital allocation, and expanding the firm's strategic relationships. He will continue to lead FS Investments' Capital Markets group, which oversees $28 billion in liabilities across the firm's platform, serve as Chief Financial Officer of FS Credit REIT, co-head the firm's growing $1.4 billion CLO platform and oversee the business management team responsible for supporting the firm's sponsored funds.

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a global alternative asset manager dedicated to delivering superior performance and innovative investment and capital solutions. The firm manages over $76 billion in assets for a wide range of clients, including institutional investors, financial professionals and individual investors. FS Investments provides access to a broad suite of alternative asset classes and strategies through its best-in-class investment teams and partners. With its diversified platform and flexible capital solutions, the firm is a valued partner to general partners, asset owners and portfolio companies. FS Investments is grounded in its high-performance culture and guided by its commitment to building value for its clients, investing in its colleagues and giving back to its communities. The firm has more than 500 employees across offices in the U.S, Europe and Asia and is headquartered in Philadelphia.

