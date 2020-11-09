FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Distribution for Fourth Quarter

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), a leading publicly traded business development company focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies, announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2020 distribution totaling $0.60 per share.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020(1)

Net investment income of $0.63 per share, compared to $0.89 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Total net realized and unrealized gain of $1.06 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized loss of $0.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.60 per share (2)

Total purchases of $174 million versus $322 million of sales and repayments, including $91 million of sales to its joint venture Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC, or SCJV

Net asset value of $24.46 per share, compared to $23.37 per share as of June 30, 2020

"The third quarter was a positive quarter on a number of fronts," commented Michael C. Forman, CEO & Chairman. "Our net investment income per share comfortably covered our quarterly dividend, our net asset value per share increased by 4.7%, and our annualized quarterly dividend of $2.40 per share continues to exceed our targeted yield to investors of 9.0%. Overall, we are pleased with the quarter and how we are positioned for success as we plan for 2021 and beyond."

Declaration of Distribution for Fourth Quarter 2020

FSK's board of directors has declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of $0.60 per share, which will be paid on or about January 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2020.

Summary Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data)

(all per share amounts are basic and diluted)(1) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Total investment income $147 $150 $199 Net investment income 78 77 115 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 210 (55) 71







Net investment income per share $0.63 $0.62 $0.89 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $1.06 $(1.08) $(0.34) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

(Earnings per Share) $1.70 $(0.44) $0.55 Stockholder distributions per share(2) $0.60 $0.60 $0.76 Net asset value per share at period end $24.46 $23.37 $31.43 Weighted average shares outstanding 123,755,965 123,806,337 129,385,824 Shares outstanding, end of period 123,755,965 123,755,965 128,065,593

(dollar amounts in millions)

As of

September 30, 2020 As of

December 31, 2019 Total fair value of investments

$6,649 $7,357 Total assets

7,126 8,216 Total stockholders' equity

3,027 3,866

Portfolio Highlights as of September 30, 2020

Total fair value of investments was $6.6 billion of which 68% was invested in senior secured securities.

of which 68% was invested in senior secured securities. Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments (4) was 8.6%, compared to 8.7% as of June 30, 2020 .

was 8.6%, compared to 8.7% as of . Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments (4) was 7.6%, compared to 7.4% as of June 30, 2020 .

was 7.6%, compared to 7.4% as of . Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 23% as of September 30, 2020 , compared to 22% as of June 30, 2020 .

Total Portfolio Activity



Three Months Ended

(dollar amounts in millions) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019

Purchases $174 $253 $698

Sales and redemptions (322) (470) (723)

Net portfolio activity $(148) $(217) $(25)

Sales to SCJV 91 126 274

Adjusted net portfolio activity $(57) $(91) $249





Portfolio Data As of

September 30, 2020 As of

December 31, 2019

Total fair value of investments $6,649 $7,357

Number of Portfolio Companies 172 210

% of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)(5) 2.8% 2.8%







Asset Class (based on fair value)



Senior Secured Loans — First Lien 53.5% 50.6%

Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien 12.8% 16.3%

Other Senior Secured Debt 1.2% 3.2%

Subordinated Debt 2.5% 5.6%

Asset Based Finance 12.9% 10.0%

Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC 9.7% 6.5%

Equity/Other 7.4% 7.8%









Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)





% Variable Rate Debt Investments 65.3% 64.8%

% Fixed Rate Debt Investments 8.6% 14.6%

% Other Income Producing Investments 16.0% 11.2%

% Non-Income Producing Investments(6) 7.3% 6.6%

% of Investments on Non-Accrual(5) 2.8% 2.8%











Leverage and Liquidity as of September 30, 2020

Net debt to equity ratio (7) of 120%, based on $4.0 billion in total debt outstanding, 136 million of cash and foreign currency and $226 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $3.0 billion . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.65%.

of 120%, based on in total debt outstanding, 136 million of cash and foreign currency and of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.65%. Cash and foreign currency of $136 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,102 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $15 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The BDCs managed by FS/KKR are FSK and FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR).

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL, Washington, DC and Leawood KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which FSK filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on November 9, 2020, as well as FSK's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and FSK's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSK's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSK intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSK's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions.

FSK may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies, proceeds from the sale of shares of FSK's common stock, and borrowings. FSK has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSK will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Income Statement ($ amounts in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Investment income















Interest income

$ 93



$ 153



$ 327



$ 451

Paid-in-kind interest income

11



7



31



23

Fee income

3



7



21



26

Dividend and other income

7



5



10



9

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

3



7



8



18

Paid-in-kind interest income

5



4



14



12

Fee income

—



—



0



—

Dividend income

0



—



0



—

From controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

2



3



6



8

Paid-in-kind interest income

1



—



3



4

Dividend and other income

22



13



56



42

Total investment income

147



199



476



593



















Operating expenses















Management fees

24



28



80



85

Subordinated income incentive fees

—



8



—



57

Administrative services expenses

1



4



6



7

Accounting and administrative fees

0



0



1



1

Interest expense

40



42



128



126

Other general and administrative expenses

4



2



8



6

Total operating expenses

69



84



223



282

Net investment income

78



115



253



311



















Realized and unrealized gain/loss















Net realized gain (loss) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(99)



(17)



(239)



(83)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(90)



29



(129)



21

Controlled/affiliated investments

(18)



5



(35)



2

Net realized gain (loss) on swap contracts

—



—



—



(10)

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts

0



2



0



6

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(2)



2



(5)



3

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

261



(73)



(114)



(54)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

27



(15)



(138)



62

Controlled/affiliated investments

68



12



(144)



(7)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on swap contracts

—



1



—



15

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign

currency forward contracts

(1)



7



1



6

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(14)



3



2



1

Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)



132





(44)





(801)





(38)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 210



$ 71



$ (548)



$ 273



















Per share information—basic and diluted















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings

per Share)(1)

$ 1.70



$ 0.55



$ (4.40)



$ 2.09

Weighted average shares outstanding(1)

123,755,965



129,385,824



124,470,122



130,595,052



Balance Sheet ($ amounts in millions, except per share data)

September 30, 2020







(Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$5,474 and $6,006, respectively)

$ 5,015



$ 5,661

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$623 and $686, respectively)

516



717

Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$1,400 and $1,117, respectively)

1,118



979

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$7,497 and $7,809, respectively)

6,649



7,357

Cash

129



93

Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$7 and $13, respectively)

7



13

Receivable for investments sold and repaid

231



657

Income receivable

93



82

Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

2



1

Deferred financing costs

12



10

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3



3

Total assets

$ 7,126



$ 8,216











Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ 5



$ 15

Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $12 and $9, respectively)

3,957



4,173

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

0



0

Stockholder distributions payable

74



96

Management fees payable

24



30

Subordinated income incentive fees payable

—



—

Administrative services expense payable

3



3

Interest payable

33



23

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

3



10

Total liabilities

4,099



4,350

Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 123,755,965 and 126,581,766 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

—



1

Capital in excess of par value

3,995



4,041

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(968)



(176)

Total stockholders' equity

3,027



3,866

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,126



$ 8,216

Net asset value per share of common stock at period end(1)

$ 24.46



$ 30.54







1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSK's common stock outstanding during the applicable period. Per share

numbers may not sum due to rounding. Share and per share amounts have been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect FSK's 4 to 1 reverse

split of its shares of common stock (the Reverse Stock Split), which became effective on June 15, 2020. 2) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of record during each

applicable period. The amount of each per share distribution has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. 3) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 for a description of FSK's investment strategies,

including its definition of "direct originations." 4) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 for important information, including information related

to the calculation and definition of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments, weighted average annual yield on all debt

investments, variable rate debt investments, fixed rate debt investments, other income producing investments and non-income producing investments. 5) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 for a

description of FSK's revenue recognition policy. 6) Does not include investments on non-accrual status. 7) Net debt to equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid,

divided by net assets.

