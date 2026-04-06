FS Specialty Lending Fund (FSSL) Declares Distribution for April 2026

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of FS Specialty Lending Fund (the Fund) (NYSE: FSSL) announced the monthly distribution for April 2026. The distribution of $0.1375 per share will be paid on April 30, 2026. Further information on the distribution is summarized in the charts below.

The current annualized distribution rate equates to an annualized distribution yield1 of 9.2% and 13.2%, respectively, based on the Fund's net asset value (NAV) and market price as of March 31, 2026. The Fund has generated an estimated total return on NAV of 1.0% and -8.6% on market price year-to-date through March 31, 2026.

The Fund has approximately $1.9 billion in assets under management and invests in event-driven credit, special situations, private capital solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities.

Month Ticker Fund Name

Monthly

Dividend April FSSL FS Specialty Lending Fund

$0.1375

The distribution will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date April April 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 April 30, 2026

The Fund pays regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The amount of monthly distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Shareholders should not use the information provided here in preparing their tax returns. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider, among other things, the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. Investors can find the Fund's most recent reports and other filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database or on the Fund's website (https://www.fssl.futurestandard.com/).

About Future Standard



Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $93 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.2

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Josh Blum

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Media

Marc Hazelton

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Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FS Specialty Lending Fund (the Fund). Words such as "intends," "will," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geopolitical risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, litigation and other costs related to the Fund's investments, the price at which the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest may trade on the New York Stock Exchange and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

1 Annualized distribution yield reflects the current month's distribution per share annualized and divided by the previous month end NAV per share or market price per share; because annualized distribution yield is based on estimated current month end NAV, it is an estimate that is subject to change.

2 Total AUM estimated as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Future Standard