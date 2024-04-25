FS8 FITNESS STUDIO LAUNCHES FLAGSHIP AUSTIN LOCATION, SPARKING GLOBAL EXPANSION IN SOUTH KOREA, U.K. AND EUROPE

Master Franchises Bring All-New, Trending Fitness Concept from Australia Combining Pilates, Tone and Yoga Movements to Global Stage

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FS8, the fitness brand known for its innovative combination of Pilates, Tone, and Yoga, announced its significant expansion globally following a successful launch of its flagship studio in March Austin, Texas, through Master Franchise agreements across South Korea, U.K. and Europe. In collaboration with Embrace, the Korean Master Franchise company, and Club Sports Group as master franchisee for the U.K. and Europe, this strategic expansion marks a major milestone in FS8's journey to introduce its scientifically-backed fitness concept to a worldwide audience, in which fitness enthusiasts everywhere can access a new, holistic approach to health and wellness.

FS8 – F45's newly launched Pilates brand – originating from Australia, combines the Pilates reformer with mat work, tone exercises, and a yoga warm-up and cool-down for a low-impact, high-energy exercise approach developed to strengthen both body and mind. 'FS' stands for functional style, which pays tribute to F45's core training methodology while keeping its own style. Designed to help everyone build healthy posture, flexibility, strength, and mobility. The "8" refers to the number of scientific elements that support strength, spanning cardio, mobility, posture, coordination, resistance, mental health, balance, and flexibility.

With dozens of workouts and more than 5,000 exercises, no two workouts are the same. The 50-minute, circuit-based workouts feature three modalities, including:

Pilates : reformer mat Pilates exercises utilizing the Pilates box, jump board, Pilates ring, sliders, dumbbells, activation bands, and Chi balls

: reformer mat Pilates exercises utilizing the Pilates box, jump board, Pilates ring, sliders, dumbbells, activation bands, and Chi balls Tone : abs and core focus, static stretch, PNF stretching, dynamic movement, activation and arm exercises utilizing dumbbells, activation bands, foam rollers, trigger point balls and Chi balls

: abs and core focus, static stretch, PNF stretching, dynamic movement, activation and arm exercises utilizing dumbbells, activation bands, foam rollers, trigger point balls and Chi balls Yoga: power flow, hatha, slow flow, foundation and yin exercises, utilizing yoga straps and blocks

In South Korea, the Master franchise agreement will result in multiple FS8 studios opening throughout the nation, beginning with a flagship location in Seongsu.

"Our vision for bringing FS8 to the Korean market goes beyond introducing just another training method. With a focus on holistic wellness, we believe FS8's arrival in Korea will change the perception of what it means to workout," said Jamie Kim, Chief Executive Officer F45 & FS8 South Korea. "Together, we aim to revolutionize Korea's fragmented Pilates and Yoga market, offering an opportunity to elevate the entire fitness industry to new heights."

Similarly, FS8 will continue its momentum in key cities across the U.K. and Europe, following the flagship studio opening in Oxford Circus, through a comprehensive Master Franchise strategy. Such expansion further sets the stage for bringing FS8's distinctive blend of Pilates, Tone, and Yoga to European fitness enthusiasts.

"Introducing the FS8 brand and our full-body training approach in the UK and beyond is a huge privilege," said Club Sports Group CEO Travis Frenzel. "Since opening in Oxford Circus in London, our classes have been consistently at capacity, further proof that our scientific exercise approach resonates with consumers at all fitness levels."

"This is an exciting next step for our company as we offer best-in-class options to expand our offerings with our franchise community. FS8 is a unique and cutting-edge Pilates workout that sets a new higher standard for reformer Pilates training, which our members are raving about," said F45 Training Chief Executive Officer, Tom Dowd. "We could not have found better partners to bring FS8 to the U.K., Europe, and South Korea."

Additional FS8 studios that recently opened in the U.S. include Weston Lakes, Fla., Royal Oak, Mich., Foxborough, and Dedham, Mass., with plans underway for continued nationwide expansion.

To learn more about FS8 and view class schedules, visit FS8.com or follow FS8 on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT FS8

FS8 is a progressive new fitness movement by F45 Training that combines the best elements of three modalities: Pilates, Tone, and Yoga, into one 3-in-1 workout. It's a low-impact, high-energy training designed to strengthen every body and mind without the fluff. Backed by science, FS8 workouts are structured around 8 key elements that support strength, developed in consultation with leading fitness experts, and founded to unlock the power of strength and the confidence it brings to every person.

FS8's unique workouts draw from a curated library of over 5,000 exercises, guaranteeing variety at every visit. Participants can expect results-based, community-oriented training that consistently delivers. For more information on FS8, please visit www.fs8.com.

