NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA administrators, Clarity Benefit Solutions, discusses how a proactive approach to healthcare can improve employee well-being.

Employers know that happier employees are healthier, more productive, and engaged in their careers. Therefore, adopting a proactive approach to healthcare can result in employees' optimal well-being. The following are suggestions on how to effectively use healthcare to improve the well-being of employees.

The first step is to offer a comprehensive benefits plan that is a mix of mandatory and voluntary benefits. A High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP), in combination with a Health Savings Account (HSA) or a Flexible Savings Account (FSA), is ideal for employees to get the most out of their benefits. Make it easy for them to enroll in this plan and offer plenty of education and support. Share the information often, in a multitude of formats. Provide updates throughout the course of the year to keep employees engaged in their healthcare.

Next, companies should promote a strong wellness program. Reach out to employees to find out their interests when it comes to what types of wellness programs they may take advantage of. Sometimes, it is an employee's ages that will help determine the types of wellness initiatives to offer. Incentivize participation, and make sure management leads by example by participating along with company employees. Again, ongoing support is paramount. Employees that are making lifestyle changes need to be acknowledged and rewarded. Keep the dialogue open with newsletters and tips on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Employers should also emphasize to employees the importance of preventive care programs. Mammograms, cancer screenings, and procedures such as colonoscopies after the age of 50 can reduce mortality rates. Make it easy for employees to be proactive when it comes to their health. Provide free time off to go to doctor's appointments. Offer an app that integrates with employee wellness programs to further engage them in focusing on living a healthier lifestyle. Remember, preventive healthcare improves employee well-being and productivity, and reduces absenteeism—and is truly a win-win across the board!

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions FSA company technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

