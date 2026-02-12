FSBO.com Enters a New Era With Consumer-First Modernization Focused on Simplicity, Transparency, and Control

A 29-year-old home selling platform is reimagined for the modern homeowner with guided technology designed to remove fear, friction, and complexity

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FSBO.com, one of the longest-standing "For Sale By Owner" platforms in the United States, today announced a new chapter in its evolution following its acquisition by a newly formed ownership group led by Mike Kortas, Founder and CEO of NEXA Lending, alongside strategic partners including entrepreneur Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie, Inc..

Founded more than 29 years ago, FSBO.com has helped homeowners take control of the home-selling process. The new ownership group plans a full modernization of the platform bringing it in line with standards for usability, transparency, and consumer empowerment, while preserving the spirit of independence that made FSBO.com a trusted name.

"At its core, this is about removing fear from one of the biggest transactions of someone's life," said Kortas. "Buying or selling a home shouldn't feel intimidating or inaccessible. Our goal is to make the process simple, guided, and understandable for everyday people without stripping them of control."

A Simpler Way to Buy and Sell Without the Confusion

The redesigned FSBO.com experience will focus on helping homeowners and buyers navigate transactions with confidence through what the team describes as a guided, agentic AI experience.

Rather than overwhelming users with legal language and paperwork, the platform will:

Simplify purchase contracts into plain-language steps

Guide buyers and sellers through negotiations collaboratively

Clarify timelines, responsibilities, and next steps

Reduce friction without removing autonomy

The result is a home-selling and buying experience that allows consumers to transact directly often saving thousands of dollars in commissions while still feeling supported throughout the process.

"This isn't about replacing people," Kortas added. "It's about removing unnecessary complexity so consumers can focus on making good decisions."

A Platform Built for Consumers First

While the modernization will introduce advanced technology behind the scenes, the outward experience will remain intentionally clean, intuitive, and human-centered. Existing FSBO.com users can expect continuity, with improvements designed to enhance not disrupt the way they already use the platform.

Brad Rice, a long-time real estate entrepreneur and investor, emphasized the importance of keeping the homeowner at the center of the experience.

"Most people don't avoid selling their home themselves because they're incapable…what I learned with Homepie customers is that they avoid it because the process feels overwhelming," said Rice. "When you simplify the contract, the communication, and the steps, you give people confidence. That's what this platform is about."

Laying the Foundation for What's Next

The acquisition positions FSBO.com as a modern, scalable foundation for the future of consumer-driven real estate transactions. While the immediate focus remains on empowering homeowners and buyers, the platform's evolution also creates new opportunities for education, connection, and collaboration across the housing ecosystem.

"This is a long-term play," Kortas said. "Brad and I are excited to combine forces. We're building something that respects where FSBO.com came from while preparing it for where consumers are going."

Additional enhancements and features will be announced as the platform modernization progresses.

About FSBO.com

FSBO.com is one of the longest-running For Sale By Owner platforms in the United States, helping homeowners list, market, and sell their homes independently. Founded more than 29years ago, FSBO.com has empowered consumers to take control of their real estate transactions with transparency and choice.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the nation's largest mortgage brokerage, built on the belief that empowered professionals and informed consumers strengthen the entire housing industry. Through education, technology, and community, NEXA Lending works to preserve, protect, and promote opportunity in homeownership.

About Homepie

Homepie, Inc. is a technology-driven real estate marketplace designed to empower homeowners to sell their homes without paying excessive agent commissions. Founded by entrepreneur Brad Rice, Homepie combines modern software, guided workflows, and consumer education to simplify the home-selling process while preserving independence and control. The company's mission is to reduce complexity in residential real estate and make homeownership and home sales more accessible nationwide.

SOURCE FSBO.com