FSC Celebrates 80th Anniversary With A Who's Who Webinar of Researchers and Analysts

"Participants in the FSC 80 th Anniversary Celebration Week will come away with a broad appreciation of the role that cycles play in both our world and our markets," said Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman and Executive Director of the FSC. "They'll be privy to insightful forecasts of what to expect in financial markets in 2021, and timeless wisdom into the psychology and application of forecasting and speculation."

The week of webinars will kick off this Saturday, January 16 with an extensive 6-hour science symposium starting at 12 pm ET. Beginning on Monday the FSC will shift gears to cover the roles cycles play in the financial markets. Every weekday next week from 4:30 -5:30 pm ET, viewers can tune in to see a presentation on how cycles can help investors make better financial decisions throughout 2021.

Unless stated otherwise, each presentation will be made available online after it debuts live. The presentation schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 16: 12:00pm - 6:00pm EST - Headed by world-famous cycles analyst and FSC Board member Ray Tomes, the symposium will cover the roles that cycles play in such varied areas as long-term climate change, quantum mechanics, celestial mechanics, human behavioral cycles, sunspots and world history.

Monday, January 18: 4:30pm – 5:30pm EST - Socionomics pioneer and founder of Elliott Wave International, Robert Prechter will present his talk on the "Upcoming Regime Change in Finance and Beyond." Prechter, now retired, no longer gives public presentations, but is making an exception for the 80th anniversary of the FSC.

Tuesday, January 19: 4:30pm – 5:30pm EST - Highly cited technical market analyst Tom Demark will be presenting a talk entitled "A Modern Approach to Cycles Analysis." Demark has agreed to share proprietary indicators with those who attend this special presentation but they will not be made available after the fact.

Wednesday, January 20: 4:30pm – 5:30pm EST - Rob Hoffman, founder of Wealth365 and fourteen-time international trading champion, will be sharing timeless wisdom and strategies that are relevant to anyone who follows financial markets.

Thursday, January 21: 4:30pm – 5:30pm EST - Expert options strategist Larry McMillan will be giving a talk entitled "The Current State of Market-Predicting Option Indicators." McMillan will share the highly unusual patterns he sees in the options markets today through indicators such as put-call ratios, volatility systems, breadth of optionable stocks, and some seasonal patterns as well.

Friday, January 22: 4:30pm – 5:30pm EST - On the final day of the anniversary celebration, FSC Chair and Executive Director Dr. Richard Smith will be turning the tables on world-famous author and interviewer Jack Schwager. The two will discuss the biggest challenges that all market participants face and what the most successful traders in the world have done to address these challenges, no matter their trading styles.

About the Foundation for the Study of Cycles:

Economist Edward R. Dewey devoted his life to the study of cycles, claiming that "everything that has been studied has been found to have cycles present." He carried out extensive studies of cyclicity in economic, geological, biological, sociology, physical sciences and other disciplines. In 1940, Edward R. Dewey learned of a 1931 Canadian conference on biological cycles held at Matamek. Under the guidance of Dewey and the conference leader, Copley Amory, the conference's Permanent Committee was reorganized into the Foundation for the Study of Cycles in 1941, and its scope was enlarged to encompass all disciplines. The foundation was set up with a board that included distinguished scientists and industrialists to act as a central clearing house of cycles studies from diverse areas. The FSC published Cycles Magazine from 1950 to 1997 and has held conferences, published reports, funded research, and developed software that revolutionized the study of cycles.

