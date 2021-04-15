FSC Launches Groundbreaking Consumer Marketplace OneSimpleAction.org

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) launched a new interactive portal to make it easier for U.S. consumers to buy products sourced from responsibly managed forests, in line with strong and growing consumer demand for sustainability. The new portal, OneSimpleAction.org, gives consumers a simple way to do their part to help protect forests and biodiversity.

"FSC offers consumers a way to protect the world's forests, even as they use forest products every day," said Chris McLaren, Chief Marketing Officer of FSC US. "The new OneSimpleAction.org creates a powerful and convenient way for consumers – and the companies supplying the products they use – to make a big difference."

Consumers can shop hundreds of products from popular brands and retailers, such as Charmin, House of Marley, HP, REI, Scott and Target. Products represent all the major forest products categories – Construction, Furniture, Packaging, Printing, Textiles and Clothing, and Tissue and Hygiene Paper – as well as a range of additional categories, such as Footwear. The products include those curated for the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly program, in which FSC is the only forest-based certification recognized.

The site also provides information about how consumer purchases of FSC-certified products can protect forests, including a video featuring Allen Morgan, a family forest owner in Arkansas who says FSC provides consumers with the assurance, "that my little corner of the Earth, I'm taking care of it."

OneSimpleAction.org also serves as a lens through which consumers can discover brands' sustainability progress and commitments. Whether the company is a retailer, manufacturer or user (e.g., for product packaging), the new site offers the opportunity to favor brands that are leading on sustainability.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer demand for sustainable products has grown significantly. For example, a 2020 survey by Boston Consulting Group found that 87% of consumers now believe that "private companies should integrate environmental considerations into their products to a greater extent than they have in the past."

OneSimpleAction.org was made possible by its founding sponsor, HP, Inc. As part of its Sustainable Forests Collaborative initiative, HP is helping increase consumer awareness about the importance of responsibly managed forests, generating further demand for Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified and forest-friendly products.

To start shopping FSC-certified products and partner brands, please visit: OneSimpleAction.org.

