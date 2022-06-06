FSG and PANGEA Global Technologies Join Forces to Deliver CEA Customer Success

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) announced today a new product and service delivery partnership with Los Angeles, California-based PANGEA Global Technologies (PGT). The new partnership is poised to significantly impact the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) market through the delivery of products and services that represent an industry-first turnkey option for U.S. commercial horticulture operators.

As part of the new partnership, PGT's market-leading lighting and control products will be offered as part of a package that includes FSG's national distribution, installation, and service capabilities. For customers, this synergy between one of the CEA industry's best product manufacturers and one of the nation's Top 20 lighting and electrical contractors will result in a single-source solution for all their lighting, control system, and service needs.

PGT's product line is delivered through three separate verticals: Visionaire Lighting, RapidGrow LED, and Pangea by Visionaire software. Together, these three divisions deliver a full range of custom and industry-standard LED lighting products featuring the latest sensors, monitors, controls, and IoT functionality. PANGEA's innovative Pangea by Visionaire software platform offers CEA customers a level of control, security, and reliability unmatched in the industry today. For operators in the CEA space, PANGEA represents the gold standard for products that deliver maximum performance and profit.

Pangea's open architecture, wireless lighting platform enables the creation of Smart Environments, automation, data reporting and third-party device connectivity. Many current project applications include automated horticulture farming, energy monitoring and reporting, privatized Wi-Fi, video integration and analytics, audio threat detection, air quality sensors and controls, CO2 and temperature sensors and controls, soil sensors, and par sensors with Apogee quantum meters. The truly wireless system connects up to 3,000+ fixtures on a single gateway, with no wiring between light fixtures, granting full wireless control of individual light fixtures and pre-set zones while gathering data and generating real-time reporting.

"Partnering with FSG is a testament to our shared commitment to providing horticulture operations with full-service solutions, key insights into grow metrics, energy and cost savings, and the leading technology driving success in the horticulture industry," says Bryan Fried, Chairman and CEO of PANGEA Global Technologies. "Pangea Software, integrated with our LED lighting hardware products, achieved significant energy cost savings for numerous national horticulture clients, and we are thrilled to be partnering with FSG to deliver the same savings to more facilities across the country."

FSG has a 40-year track record of success in helping businesses of all sizes design, install, and support lighting and electrical solutions that solve their particular facility challenges. With a nationwide distribution network and 30 different branch locations in major markets across the country, FSG can deliver rapid service to customers in every state. Through its Horticulture lighting division , FSG helps CEA customers realize energy and cost savings while enjoying maximum crop yields and short-term ROI. Best of all, FSG's service technicians stand by CEA customers through every season of their operation including facility design, installation, rebates and incentives, maintenance, and repair.

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. is the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting. PANGEA Global Technologies is the result of a recent roll-up of Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing, and manufacturing facility space in North America, PANGEA Global Technologies is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform. For more information about Pangea, visit www.pangeaglobaltechnologies.com

Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40-year history that includes some of the largest and most complex lighting and electrical projects, privately-owned FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, installs, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services. For more information about FSG, visit www.fsg.com .

