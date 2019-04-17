FSG Announces Smart Buildings Division

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group , a leader in lighting, electrical, technology and signage solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Buildings division.

FSG Smart Buildings solves the problem of integrating mixed portfolios of building automation systems, lighting controls, HVAC controls and IoT sensors across retail buildings, restaurants, warehouses, multi-tenant buildings and more. FSG Smart Buildings works with more than 30 FSG branches and has 1,000+ electricians and installers across the United States serving national accounts and nationwide installs.

"This is an evolution and continued innovation around how FSG helps customers more so than a new division," said Justin McCullough, FSG Chief Product and Innovation Officer. "Over the last five years, we have been asked for more help beyond master systems integration, and the new division name better reflects our complete capabilities and how we help customers unlock the true potential and value of their buildings."

The division previously operated under the name FSG Energy, where it was best known for master systems integration, energy management, building automation, maintenance and monitoring of control systems. Last year, FSG Energy was named the 2018 ControlTrends Master Systems Integrator of the Year and is seen as an innovative leader in the building controls and automation industry with more than 6,500 energy management and building automation systems actively deployed nationwide. FSG Smart Buildings will continue to offer energy management, MSI and 24/7 service operation.

FSG Smart Buildings works with numerous energy management and building automation systems, including Tridium Niagara, with an IT-free, open protocol approach. Solutions allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. For more information, visit FSGSmartBuildings.com .

ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides building automation solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. With automation solutions actively deployed in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, FSG empowers customers to see, manage and act to save money, reducing energy, operational, and maintenance spend across their portfolios. For more information on FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.

ABOUT FSG

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers the time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit fsgi.com.

