FSG Names John Harper as Incoming CEO

News provided by

FSG

14 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FSG Board of Directors is pleased to announce John Harper as the incoming CEO of FSG, the global nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change.

John is currently a managing director in FSG's U.S. consulting division and will assume the role of CEO on January 2, 2024.

"John is a visionary and exceptional people-centered leader who has the capacity to innovate, influence, and find nuanced solutions to hard problems. His commitment to advancing equity and social impact has been evident throughout his career. The board looks forward to working alongside him as he takes on the role of CEO," said Mark Kramer, FSG board member and co-founder. "His unique approach inspires people to see their own potential to create impact and transformative change which is essential as the need to create social change becomes more urgent and the challenges more complex. John's leadership and vision are what the organization, its talented staff, and the social impact field need right now."

"It is an honor to become the CEO of FSG and have the opportunity to lead the organization in its next chapter," said Harper. "We have been on an equity journey for the last several years and my stepping into the CEO role is the next step on our ongoing path to transformation. I joined FSG because of its legacy of and commitment to working across sectors and issues to break down silos in the pursuit of impact; the problems the world faces today are incredibly complex and interrelated, and I'm energized by the opportunity to bring an even more intersectional approach to our work. The need for FSG's expertise, insights, and commitment to equitable systems change has never been greater, and I look forward to working alongside the organization's experienced staff and impact-driven clients and partners to deliver the change we want to see in the world."

John joined FSG in 2019 as a managing director and quickly established himself as an approachable and thoughtful firm leader, trusted partner to his clients, and collaborative and inclusive leader committed to uplifting diverse voices and ideas. Since that time, he has led work with clients from each of the firm's target segments, tackled a variety of issue areas and topics, and leveraged the full suite of FSG's tools, resources, and approaches for advancing change and achieving impact at scale. John has a strong commitment to place-based approaches and has supported efforts in cities like Cleveland and St. Louis and helped cross-sector collaboratives in communities around the U.S. to achieve collective impact and sustain meaningful change. He has also advised national and multinational corporate clients on ways to drive social impact and business value both within traditional CSR approaches and as an integrated enterprise-wide strategy. John's approach is rooted in his abiding commitment to advancing equity, shifting power, and prioritizing learning and growth.

Prior to joining FSG, John worked in the nonprofit sector for over a decade. He has led strategy and development for both direct service and field-building nonprofits, including senior leadership roles with America's Promise Alliance and Turnaround for Children.

Jane Wales, FSG's board chair and vice president of the Aspen Institute, led the organization's CEO Search Committee composed of fellow board members and internal leaders.

"John understands both the history and potential of FSG," said Wales. "He is the right leader at a time when societies are facing a number of profound challenges, and both the private and philanthropic sectors have pivotal roles to play. John will be the collaborative and transformational leader he has shown himself to be." 

"I've had the opportunity to work with John as a client and was impressed by his ability to immediately home in on what was most important to our organization and its stakeholders: our mission to connect people, ideas, and resources to improve lives in Western New York," said FSG board member Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, former president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

FSG is a global nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change. Through customized consulting services, innovative thought leadership, and learning communities, we're working to create a world where everyone can live up to their full potential. Learn more at www.fsg.org.

Media Contact: Alicia Dunn, [email protected].

SOURCE FSG

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.