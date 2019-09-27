FSG Smart Buildings And Insite360 Announce Collaborative Software Integration Enabling Holistic IoT Solution For C-Stores

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group (FSG) and national leader in energy management, lighting controls, building controls, enterprise IoT software, and related smart buildings solutions, and Insite360, the analytics business unit of Veeder-Root, have partnered together to provide a holistic view of convenience store operations, including on-demand fuel management, lighting and HVAC controls, and IoT data, helping c-store owners and operators run their businesses more efficiently through a single software interface.

"C-store operators face a wide range of challenges from competition both in-channel and cross channel. Our collaboration with FSG Smart Buildings enables Insite360 customers access to an expanded solution set of energy management and site operating products," said Richard Browne, Insite360 Growth and Business Development Leader. "The ability to leverage these IoT solutions to improve customer satisfaction and operations efficiency redefines how sites will be managed going forward."

"FSG Smart Buildings is thrilled to bring access to our in-store IoT solutions for equipment monitoring and managing HVAC and lighting into the Insite360 platform," said Justin McCullough, FSG Chief Product Officer. "FSG's intuitive building automation platform, Chariot™, working in tandem with the robust fuel logistics, environmental compliance and fuel dispenser monitoring capabilities of Insite360, will bring convenience store owners the broadest and most powerful set of combined facility management tools in the market today."

Insite360 helps optimize commercial and retail supply chain operations with purchasing, logistics and environmental compliance. Insite360's products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Insite360 products and services are responsible for transacting over 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually.

FSG Smart Buildings provides building automation and energy management solutions for the commercial market. FSG's automation solutions for convenience stores include the monitoring and control of equipment, including lighting and HVAC systems, visibility into equipment performance and uptime with live metering data of electrical components, and real-time IoT data, such as temperature and humidity data. FSG Smart Buildings also offers around-the-clock monitoring and support for all building system needs, including expert support, technician dispatch, work order tracking, and turnkey facility services.

Key equipment and operational data is funneled into FSG's cloud-based software platform, Chariot, and is also available via Insite360 Inform, offering Insite360 customers extended visibility into the operational efficiency of their facilities.

FSG and Insite360 will be exhibiting at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 2-4, 2019. Convenience store owners and operators looking to expand their operational efficiency can stop Insite360, Booth 4345, or FSG, Booth 5266, to learn more about the partnership.

ABOUT INSITE360

With over 20 years of fuel and environmental decision support experience, Insite360 is the analytics and business intelligence unit of Veeder-Root, part of the world's leading fueling equipment and solutions provider. Insite360 solutions empower global retail and commercial fueling operations, fuel wholesalers and supply chain members to accurately monitor fuel inventory, optimize fuel logistics and pricing, manage environmental compliance and optimize equipment performance. Insite360's portfolio of market-leading products includes: Insite360 Forecourt, Insite360 Instore, HALO, Inform, Advanced Variance Analysis and Fuel Center. For more information about Insite360, please visit insite360suite.com.

ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides building automation solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. With automation solutions actively deployed in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, FSG empowers customers to see, manage and act to save money, reducing energy, operational and maintenance spend across their portfolios. For more information on FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.

ABOUT FSG

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers the time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit fsgi.com.

