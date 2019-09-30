FSG Smart Buildings Partners With Invenco In Outdoor EMV Delivery

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenco, Inc. has today confirmed FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, a United States electrical services provider, has been signed as the first nationwide Invenco-i2 service provider. This is being heralded as a landmark by Invenco as it seeks to build an Invenco-i2 service network across the US market to support its monthly payment model for EMV compliant Outdoor Payment Terminals.

"We are looking to build an army of service providers. We need small guys who wouldn't normally be able to ride this EMV wave, right to the larger players, such as FSG, who are looking to diversify their offerings and have a sustainable work stream well beyond the EMV deadline," said Craig Panter, Invenco Chief Business Development Officer.

"FSG is excited to partner with Invenco to help bring simple and affordable EMV solutions to convenience stores nationwide," said Justin McCullough, Chief Product Officer. "Invenco's technology, coupled with FSG's installation prowess, presents a win not only for us as partners, but for all convenience store owners and operators seeking EMV compliance by the October 2020 deadline."

The Invenco-i2 solution brings together the hardware, software, network and services small to medium US retailers need to be EMV compliant via a low-cost, monthly charge. Invenco-i2 includes the EMV Outdoor Payment Terminals, ethernet network, updates, service calls and warranty and can be paid for on a credit card.

In addition, the Invenco-i2 service model is user-friendly, with customers conducting basic triage via a mobile app to isolate issues. In the case a new unit is needed, FSG and other service providers can easily replace broken units and ship it to the Invenco Service Center for repair - minimizing downtime for the retailer and maximizing productivity for the service technician.

FSG is one of the nation's largest providers of electrical services, with over 2,500 dedicated employees across over 30 branches nationwide dedicated to delivering FSG's services and solutions around the clock. In addition, FSG has an extensive network of subcontractors readily available to help with large-scale national deployments and service work. FSG also offers 24/7 monitoring and support for all system needs, including expert support, technician dispatch, work order tracking, and turnkey facility services.

FSG and Invenco will be exhibiting at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 2-4, 2019. Convenience store owners and operators interested in EMV retrofits can stop Invenco, Booth 3444, or FSG, Booth 5266, to learn more about the partnership.

ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides building automation solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot™ platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. With automation solutions actively deployed in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, FSG empowers customers to see, manage and act to save money, reducing energy, operational and maintenance spend across their portfolios. For more information on FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.

ABOUT FSG

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers the time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit fsgi.com.

ABOUT INVENCO

Invenco is a global provider of self-service payment solutions with a range of products including outdoor payment terminals and cloud services. Invenco continues to build on its legacy of ground up engineering in security and rugged automation to deliver robust technology solutions to petroleum and other retail segments.Invenco works through its network of partners to deliver geographically optimized versions of its products around the world. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Invenco also operates offices in the USA, Malaysia, and UK. For more information on Invenco, please visit invenco.com.

Media Contacts

