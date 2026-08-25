FSG Supports Oklo's Groves Isotope Test Reactor Project

Facility Solutions Group contributed electrical, instrumentation, controls, and verification work to one of the first advanced reactor projects in the nation.

LOCKHART, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) today announced its role supporting Oklo Inc. on the Groves Isotope Test Reactor, which achieved first criticality on August 5, 2026. Groves became the fifth reactor authorized under the U.S. Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program to reach a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction, and the first under the program to do so on private land.

FSG techs work at Groves Isotope Test Reactor site. The FSG team at Groves Isotope Test Reactor site.

The low-power test reactor establishes a foundation for domestic commercial isotope production and demonstrates how nuclear projects can be deployed on accelerated timelines in the United States.

FSG joined the project in April 2026, with Century Construction serving as general contractor. Tasked with electrical work, instrumentation, controls, testing, and verifying the systems that make a reactor function, much of the work was performed without decades of industry precedent to draw from.

"I'm proud of this team. Century and Oklo trusted FSG with work that was critical to the success of the project. On a first-of-a-kind effort like this, that trust isn't given lightly. Our team embraced that responsibility from day one," said Kris Price, Construction Manager at FSG.

Throughout construction and commissioning, FSG, Century Construction, Oklo, and the project engineers worked as a single integrated team.

The project reflects FSG's ability to deliver skilled electrical and systems work on complex, high-stakes facilities.

About FSG

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is one of the largest commercial electrical contractors and single-source facility solutions providers in the United States. Founded more than 43 years ago and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG generates annual revenue exceeding $1 billion and employs dedicated teams operating across the United States. For more information, visit fsg.com.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at scale. The company is also establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes and advancing technologies to recycle used nuclear fuel into new reactor fuel. Oklo was the first to receive a site-use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant and has been awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory for its first powerhouse in Idaho.

Media Contact

Scott Delony

Facility Solutions Group

(512) 615-6615

[email protected]

www.fsg.com

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.