FSG earns national recognition among companies with 2,500+ employees as one of the largest commercial electrical and lighting contractors in the United States to receive the designation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG), one of the nation's largest commercial electrical contractors and multi-service facility solutions providers, has been named to the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces list, ranking #64 nationally in the large employer category among companies with 2,500 or more employees.

FSG Ranked #64 Nationally Among Large Employers on 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces List

The Top Workplaces designation recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional, people-first workplace cultures, as measured exclusively by confidential employee feedback independently administered by Energage. FSG's #64 ranking reflects input from employees across the company's operations.

"Our people are the reason FSG can take on the most complex electrical, lighting, solar, and EV charging projects across the country. This recognition, driven entirely by what our employees said about working here, reflects the culture we've built over more than 43 years. When your workforce believes in the company, it shows in every project we deliver."

— Jason Zipprian, Chief Executive Officer, Facility Solutions Group

FSG's inclusion on the national list underscores the company's scale and operational depth. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion and dedicated field and operations teams across the country, FSG is one of the top electrical contractors in the U.S.

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is based solely on verified employee survey responses measuring six core Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance and organizational health. FSG's selection places it among the highest-ranked large employers in the United States for 2026.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture. This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence."

— Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage

The 2026 winners were recognized online through USA TODAY and at the National Awards Summit held in Nashville. For more information about FSG's services, locations, and career opportunities, visit fsg.com.

About Facility Solutions Group (FSG)

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is one of the largest commercial electrical contractors and single-source facility solutions providers in the United States. Founded more than 43 years ago and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG generates annual revenue exceeding $ 1billion and employs dedicated teams operating across the United States.

For more information, visit fsg.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into business intelligence and employer recognition through its Top Workplaces program. Built on 20 years of culture research and results from more than 30 million employees surveyed across 80,000+ organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive workplace benchmark available. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Scott Delony

Facility Solutions Group

(512) 615-6615

[email protected]

www.fsg.com

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.