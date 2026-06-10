Facility Solutions Group Names Ryan Pierce as Chief Financial Officer

Pierce Brings 15 Years of Public Accounting Experience and Proven Industry Finance Leadership to Austin-Based Company

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG), a privately owned provider of lighting, electrical construction, and facility service solutions headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced the appointment of Ryan Pierce as Chief Financial Officer. Pierce joins FSG with a background spanning 15 years of public accounting at Ernst & Young and strategic finance leadership in the real estate industry.

Ryan Pierce named Chief Financial Officer

"The finance department is a strategic partner to the other departments of an organization," Pierce said. "I look forward to building those partnerships at FSG and providing business leaders with the accurate, timely information they need to make the best decisions to guide the company forward."

Pierce spent 15 years at Ernst & Young performing financial statement audits for public and private companies across a range of industries, including companies engaged in construction and service contracting. He most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Keller Williams, where he played a central role in strategic planning and company direction. His experience on both sides of financial reporting, as an auditor and as a preparer, gives him a comprehensive view of financial leadership.

Jason Zipprian, CEO said, "Ryan's track record speaks for itself: experience at the Big 4 accounting firm Ernst & Young, leading finance through a $900M private equity acquisition at Keller Williams, and a reputation for building collaborative high performing teams. He's exactly the kind of leader who will help FSG grow with discipline and confidence."

Pierce will office at FSG's Corporate Headquarters in Austin, Texas.

About Facility Solutions Group - Founded in 1982, Facility Solutions Group (FSG) is a privately owned electrical contractor and lighting company headquartered in Austin, Texas. FSG has grown from a small lighting distributor to one of the nation's largest providers of electrical construction, national lighting, and facility services, with more than 3,200 employees operating across the United States. FSG delivers electrical, lighting, signage, and technology solutions that keep buildings running and businesses focused. For more information, visit www.fsg.com.

For more information, contact:

Scott Delony

Marketing Communications Manager

(512) 615-6615

[email protected]

https://www.fsg.com

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group, Inc.