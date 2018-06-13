FSI Endorses Jim Nagengast for FINRA Large Board Seat

Dale Brown, FSI's President & CEO, said: "We are very pleased to endorse Jim Nagengast for this important position, and we are confident he will represent our industry and the investors we serve well. Jim has been a highly visible leader in our industry, at FSI and in his community, providing insights and expertise on the future of the financial advice space, and through his extensive charitable work. Jim's vision, integrity and experience will help FINRA in all aspects of its critical work. We strongly urge all large firms to vote for Jim – he will be a tremendous representative for our industry."

In May, Jim received sufficient petition signatures from several large firms to be on the official ballot.

Jim Nagengast, Securities America CEO & President, said: "I'm grateful to FSI for its endorsement of my candidacy, which reflects the focus and passion I share with its member firms for serving Main Street, Middle America investors and the financial advisors across the country who support them. I believe the most effective way to support investors and financial advisors over the long term is to ensure all firms, including independent, bank- and insurance-owned firms, are fairly represented on FINRA's Board. If elected to the Board, I will focus on expanding access to professional financial advice by promoting the ease of doing business for firms and advisors, while continuing to ensure that investors are thoroughly protected. I will also prioritize driving greater transparency for FINRA, promoting increased diversity across our industry, and very importantly, ending the practice of rulemaking by enforcement."

In addition to his experience as CEO of Securities America, Jim's extensive background includes working as an analyst for Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, before joining Securities America in 1994. Jim's career at Securities America has touched every aspect of the business, serving as chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president of the broker-dealer.

Jim's life outside the office has been just as impressive. He chaired the Board of Directors of Heartland Family Services, one of the largest charitable organizations in Omaha, and chaired FSI's OneVoice conference in 2012.

Jim earned his M.B.A. in accounting and finance from Columbia University in 1992 and his A.B. in economics magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1987.

About the Financial Services Institute (FSI): The Financial Services Institute (FSI) is the only organization advocating solely on behalf of independent financial advisors and independent financial services firms. Since 2004, through advocacy, education and public awareness, FSI has successfully promoted a more responsible regulatory environment for more than 100 independent financial services firm members and their 160,000+ affiliated financial advisors – which comprise over 60% of all producing registered representatives. We effect change through involvement in FINRA governance as well as constructive engagement in the regulatory and legislative processes, working to create a healthier regulatory environment for our members so they can provide affordable, objective advice to hard-working Main Street Americans. For more information, please visit financialservices.org.

