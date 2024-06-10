FSi Partners with Microsoft and the White House to Support Rural Healthcare Cybersecurity

VIENNA, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading Microsoft managed IT service provider, announced today that it is partnering with Microsoft and the White House to provide free cybersecurity assessments to rural hospitals across the United States.

The partnership is part of the Microsoft Philanthropies Rural Health Security Program, a new initiative launched by The White House, the American Hospital Association, and the National Rural Health Association to support the safety, security, and resiliency of healthcare organizations in rural America.

Rural hospitals face unique challenges and risks in the rapidly evolving cyberthreat landscape, especially as they cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many rural hospitals lack the resources, expertise and capacity to implement and maintain effective cybersecurity measures. As a result, they are more vulnerable to cyberattacks that can compromise patient data, disrupt operations, and endanger lives.

"We are honored and excited to be part of this partnership with Microsoft and the White House to support rural healthcare cybersecurity," said Redha Morsli, CEO of FSi Strategies. "We believe that every healthcare organization, regardless of size or location, deserves to have access to the best technology and security solutions to protect their patients and staff. We are committed to helping rural hospitals enhance their cybersecurity posture and resilience, and ultimately improve the quality and safety of care they deliver to their communities."

As a trusted Microsoft partner with a strong focus on the nonprofit sector, FSi Strategies will leverage its expertise and experience to conduct high-level security assessments for rural hospitals, aligned with industry best practices and emerging health sector cyber performance goals. The assessments will help rural hospitals identify their key risks and recommendations to improve their cybersecurity awareness and defenses. FSi Strategies will also provide guidance and support to rural hospitals to access affordable and advanced Microsoft security solutions, such as Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Purview, and the Microsoft Defender suite.

