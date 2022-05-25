FSi Strategies Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Vienna, VA.

The move stems from FSi's growth in the last year and will provide a modern hybrid work environment for FSi team members and allow closer contact with its customers.

VIENNA, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider of Professional and Managed IT Services and recognized Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, announced today that it has relocated its headquarters from Washington, DC to Vienna, VA.

"The decision to relocate our offices to the Vienna, VA location is the latest in the ongoing development of our growing business." said Redha Morsli, President and CEO of FSi Strategies.