FSi Strategies Announces Microsoft Copilot Roadshow

VIENNA, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and leading provider in managed IT services and professional IT services, is excited to announce its first roadshow, highlighting Copilot for Microsoft 365 in five cities across the United States.

The tour will kick off with its first event at the Microsoft Technology Center in Arlington, Virginia, on June 12, and its second stop will be in Denver on June 26. The roadshow also has stops planned for Los Angeles, Orlando, and Atlanta.

"We are excited for this opportunity to take our team's expertise on the road. We have been at the forefront of helping companies adopt Copilot and utilize it to improve their workflows, and what we've already seen is extremely promising," said Nabil Aitoumeziane, President of FSi Strategies.

The roadshow will be led by FSi's Microsoft Alliance Manager, Norah Salameh, and the events, which will be co-hosted by Microsoft, will highlight how organizations can leverage Microsoft Copilot to fundamentally transform the way they work.

FSi Strategies is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations for Modern Work and Security. Our team has been working with Copilot since its debut, and now we are taking the show on the road. To learn more about the events and register, visit our website at https://www.fsistrategies.com/events.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Solutions Partner providing Managed IT and Professional Services with over two decades of business in the industry. With Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and a 100% certification policy, our team provides strategic enterprise-class solutions that modernize and secure your environment. We engage with your team to ensure you are strategically leveraging technology to do more.

SOURCE FSi Strategies