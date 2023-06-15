FSi Strategies Becomes Designated Microsoft Solutions Provider for Security

VIENNA, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider of Managed IT Services and Professional IT Services, is excited to announce that the company has received the Microsoft designation of Solutions Partner for Security.

Microsoft recognizes Solutions Partners with six different designations: Business Applications; Data and AI (Azure); Digital and App Innovation (Azure); Infrastructure (Azure); Security; and Modern Work. FSi Strategies has already been designated as a Solutions Partner for Modern Work. These designations identify and recognize a Microsoft Partner's technical capabilities and experience in each area. With over two decades of experience in helping clients modernize their technology and managing IT, FSi Strategies is already well-positioned to leverage technology in order to enable their clients to succeed.

"This designation is a testament to our company's commitment to not only helping clients leverage technology to succeed in the modern workplace, but doing so securely in a time when organizations are facing new challenges and threats to security," said Redha Morsli, CEO of FSi Strategies.

FSi Strategies is thrilled to have earned designations for Modern Work and Security, and the company is actively pursuing other Microsoft designations as well. These designations demonstrate that FSi is among the most qualified and capable companies helping clients operate in the modern workplace.

About FSi:
FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

