FSi Strategies named Tech100 Company by Northern Virginia Technology Council

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider in Managed IT Services and Professional IT Services, is excited to announce that the company has been named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) Tech100 list.

NVTC is a trade association with more than 460 members that represents the Northern Virginia region's technology community. Their Tech 100 list, which was released on November 16, 2023, honors the top local, forward-thinking companies that are driving innovation, implementing new solutions, and contributing to the area's economic growth. The list was comprised of 61 tech companies, 33 executives, and 6 emerging leaders who were chosen by a panel of independent judges who combed through more than 200 nominations across the three categories.

FSi's CEO Redha Morsli said, "At FSi Strategies, we strive for innovation and continual learning, and that dedication is what drives our success. Earning this recognition is an honor, and it is a testament to our team's commitment to our clients and our community." 

As one of the region's leading IT services providers, FSi Strategies is proud to be among the honorees recognized on the list. Honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration on December 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton in Tyson's Corner.

About FSi:
FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com. 

