FSi Strategies releases Get Help app for client support

08 Aug, 2023

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider in Managed IT Services and Professional IT Services, is excited to announce the release of its Get Help app, designed to provide clients with timely and efficient support whenever they need it.

At FSi the customer experience is a core part of what we do, and innovation helps us take our service to the next level! The FSi Get Help app provides another layer of support to our clients, making it easier to work with us. Visit our website to learn more about the FSi Get Help app.
Get Help enables clients to view and submit support tickets without leaving Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft Office applications. It allows for streamlined communication between clients and FSi, achieving a higher level of service, faster than ever before. It also enables clients to easily rate their experience and leave feedback with the click of a button. The app is also available as a browser extension for Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

"At FSi, innovation and customer experience are essential parts of our IT services," said CEO Redha Morsli. "Get Help makes it easier than ever to engage our clients, allowing them to work with our Service Desk in their flow of work, directly from the Microsoft applications they use every day."

FSi Strategies is thrilled to begin rolling out the app to clients in order to further help them leverage the strategic value of technology in the workplace. Get Help represents how a culture of customer connection and innovation continuously drives the company forward.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

