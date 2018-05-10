FSIC Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Declares Regular Distribution for Second Quarter

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 20181

Net investment income of $0.21 per share, compared to $0.22 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

Adjusted net investment income of $0.21 per share, compared to $0.22 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 2

Total net realized loss of $0.02 per share and total net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.13 per share, compared to a total net realized loss of $0.41 per share and a total net change in unrealized appreciation of $0.45 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.19 per share 3

Total purchases of $116.0 million versus $216.0 million of sales and repayments

Net asset value of $9.16 per share, compared to $9.30 per share as of December 31, 2017

"We are pleased with the progress we made during the first quarter to transition the management of our franchise to the new joint adviser we've established with KKR," said Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC. "Now that the transition is complete, we are collectively focused on serving the needs of our existing borrowers, sourcing attractive new investment opportunities and delivering consistent and strong performance for our investors."

Declaration of Regular Distribution for Second Quarter 2018

FSIC's board of directors has declared a regular cash distribution for the second quarter of $0.19 per share, which will be paid on or about July 3, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 20, 2018.

Summary Consolidated Results





Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(all per share amounts are basic and diluted)1 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Total investment income $101,018 $110,861 $106,064 Net investment income 50,547 54,061 52,590 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 12,925 14,754 63,393







Net investment income per share $0.21 $0.22 $0.22 Adjusted net investment income per share2 $0.21 $0.24 $0.22 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $(0.15) $(0.16) $0.04 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share) $0.05 $0.06 $0.26 Stockholder distributions per share3 $0.19000 $0.19000 $0.22275 Net asset value per share at period end $9.16 $9.30 $9.45 Weighted average shares outstanding 245,713,188 245,725,416 244,554,969 Shares outstanding, end of period 245,587,856 245,725,416 244,599,661















(dollar amounts in thousands)

As of

March 31, 2018 As of

March 31, 2017 Total fair value of investments

$3,804,014 $3,924,168 Total assets

4,057,505 4,286,351 Total stockholders' equity

2,249,962 2,311,635

Portfolio Highlights as of March 31, 2018

Total fair value of investments was $3.8 billion .

. Core investment strategies 4 represented 100% of the portfolio by fair value as of March 31, 2018 , including 92% from direct originations and 8% from opportunistic investments. Broadly syndicated/other investments represented less than 1% of the portfolio by fair value.

represented 100% of the portfolio by fair value as of , including 92% from direct originations and 8% from opportunistic investments. Broadly syndicated/other investments represented less than 1% of the portfolio by fair value. Gross portfolio yield prior to leverage (based on amortized cost and excluding non-income producing assets) 5 was 10.9%, compared to 10.5% as of December 31 , 2017.

was 10.9%, compared to 10.5% as of , 2017. Total commitments to direct originations (including unfunded commitments) made during the first quarter of 2018 was $79.6 million in 6 companies, all of which were existing portfolio companies.

in 6 companies, all of which were existing portfolio companies. Approximately 0.0% of investments were on non-accrual based on fair value.6

Total Portfolio Activity



Three Months Ended

(dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017

Purchases $115,990 $262,562 $539,689

Sales and redemptions (215,945) (234,638) (364,308)

Net portfolio activity $(99,955) $27,924 $175,381



Portfolio Data

As of March 31, 2018 As of March 31, 2017 Total fair value of investments

$3,804,014 $3,924,168 Number of Portfolio Companies

94 108 Average Annual EBITDA of Portfolio Companies

$82,400 $86,100 Weighted Average Purchase Price of Debt Investments

(as a % of par)

99.6% 97.2% % of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)6

0.0% 0.0%







Asset Class (based on fair value)





Senior Secured Loans — First Lien

65% 57% Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien

4% 9% Senior Secured Bonds

4% 4% Subordinated Debt

13% 15% Collateralized Securities

1% 2% Equity/Other

13% 13%







Portfolio Composition by Strategy (based on fair value)4





Direct Originations

92% 87% Opportunistic

8% 10% Broadly Syndicated/Other

0% 3%







Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)





% Variable Rate

69.2% 65.5% % Fixed Rate

18.4% 21.8% % Income Producing Equity/Other Investments

2.3% 2.7% % Non-Income Producing Equity/Other Investments

10.1% 10.0%







Yields (based on amortized cost)5





Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage

10.0% 9.3% Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage — Excluding Non-Income

Producing Assets

10.9% 10.2%











Direct Origination Activity





Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Total Commitments (including unfunded commitments) $79,590 $220,159 $429,407 Exited Investments (including partial paydowns) (186,236) (159,678) (322,068) Net Direct Originations $(106,646) $60,481 $107,339 Direct Originations Portfolio Data

As of March 31, 2018 As of March 31, 2017 Total Fair Value of Direct Originations

$3,495,945 $3,430,320 Number of Portfolio Companies

72 73 Average Annual EBITDA of Portfolio Companies

$70,200 $64,700 Average Leverage Through Tranche of Portfolio Companies — Excluding Equity/Other and Collateralized Securities

5.1x 4.5x % of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)6

0.0% —









Three Months Ended New Direct Originations by Asset Class

(including unfunded commitments) March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Senior Secured Loans — First Lien 90% 74% 81% Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien 5% 7% 1% Senior Secured Bonds — 11% 2% Subordinated Debt 1% — 15% Collateralized Securities — — — Equity/Other 4% 8% 1% Average New Direct Origination Commitment Amount $13,265 $16,935 $35,784 Weighted Average Maturity for New Direct Originations 9/15/2023 10/8/2023 3/2/2023 Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage (based on

amortized cost) of New Direct Originations Funded

during Period5 10.9% 8.6% 9.8% Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage (based on

amortized cost) of New Direct Originations Funded

during Period — Excluding Non-Income Producing Assets5 10.9% 9.3% 10.0% Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage (based on

amortized cost) of Direct Originations Exited

during Period5 10.6% 8.9% 9.1%











Leverage and Liquidity as of March 31, 2018

Debt to equity ratio of 77%, based on $1.72 billion in total debt outstanding and stockholders' equity of $2.25 billion . FSIC's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 4.31%

in total debt outstanding and stockholders' equity of . FSIC's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 4.31% Cash and foreign currency of approximately $215.1 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $260.4 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations

and availability under its financing arrangements of , subject to borrowing base and other limitations Nineteen unfunded debt investments with aggregate unfunded commitments of $133.3 million and two unfunded equity commitments with aggregate unfunded commitments of $299 thousand

Conference Call Information

FSIC will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 11, 2018, to discuss its first quarter financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (877) 443-2408 and using the conference ID 6081268 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports.

A replay of the call will be available for a period of 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports.

Supplemental Information

An investor presentation of financial information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE: FSIC) is a publicly traded business development company ("BDC") focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSIC seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for its investors. FSIC is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fsinvestmentcorp.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC ("FS/KKR") is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to six BDCs with approximately $18 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. The BDCs managed by FS/KKR include FS Investment Corporation, FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV, Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. and Corporate Capital Trust II.

FS/KKR seeks to leverage the size of its platform, differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in capital markets to maximize returns and preserve capital for investors.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. LP, a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FSIC. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSIC's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism or natural disasters, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSIC's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSIC's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSIC makes with the SEC. FSIC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSIC. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSIC's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSIC may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSIC undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSIC, or information about the market, as indicative of FSIC's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2018, which FSIC filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 10, 2018, as well as FSIC's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2018 and FSIC's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSIC's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSIC intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSIC's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions, including the special distribution referenced herein.

FSIC may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including proceeds from the sale of shares of FSIC's common stock, borrowings, net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets and dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies. FSIC has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSIC will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Income Statement

Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Investment income







From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments:







Interest income

$ 75,269



$ 72,838

Paid-in-kind interest income

8,448



6,881

Fee income

2,453



19,530

Dividend income

7,355



—

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:







Interest income

1,428



3,684

Paid-in-kind interest income

3,147



606

Fee income

—



29

From controlled/affiliated investments:







Interest income

1,120



1,502

Paid-in-kind interest income

1,798



994

Total investment income

101,018



106,064











Operating expenses







Management fees

17,854



18,367

Subordinated income incentive fees

11,999



13,147

Administrative services expenses

734



734

Accounting and administrative fees

254



265

Interest expense

20,053



19,439

Directors' fees

496



271

Other general and administrative expenses

1,632



1,251

Total operating expenses

53,022



53,474

Management fee waiver

(2,551)



—

Net expenses

50,471



53,474

Net investment income

50,547



52,590











Realized and unrealized gain/loss







Net realized gain (loss) on investments:







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(4,351)



(48,447)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

8



305

Controlled/affiliated investments

—



(52,879)

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

61



123

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(17,501)



129,260

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(5,530)



(12,328)

Controlled/affiliated investments

(9,707)



(4,499)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on secured borrowing

—



(10)

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(602)



(722)

Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

$ (37,622)



$ 10,803

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 12,925



$ 63,393











Per share information—basic and diluted







Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share)

$ 0.05



$ 0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding

245,713,188



244,554,969



Balance Sheet

March 31, 2018







(Unaudited)

December 31, 2017 Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$3,434,363 and $3,532,517, respectively)

$ 3,485,256



$ 3,600,911

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$201,717 and $197,468, respectively)

228,774



230,055

Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$91,284 and $86,861, respectively)

89,984



95,268

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$3,727,364 and $3,816,846, respectively)

3,804,014



3,926,234

Cash

209,609



134,932

Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$5,291 and $3,685, respectively)

5,448



3,810

Receivable for investments sold and repaid

1,195



3,477

Income receivable

32,352



30,668

Deferred financing costs

3,212



3,459

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,675



1,695

Total assets

$ 4,057,505



$ 4,104,275











Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ 101



$ 1,978

Credit facilities payable (net of deferred financing costs of $2,903 and $3,179, respectively)

639,205



638,571

Unsecured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $1,245 and $1,402, respectively)

1,074,160



1,073,445

Stockholder distributions payable

46,683



46,704

Management fees payable

15,303



15,450

Subordinated income incentive fees payable

11,999



12,871

Administrative services expense payable

542



294

Interest payable

18,190



22,851

Directors' fees payable

490



276

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

870



7,112

Total liabilities

1,807,543



1,819,552

Commitments and contingencies

—



—











Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 245,587,856 and 245,725,416 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

246



246

Capital in excess of par value

2,271,588



2,272,591

Accumulated undistributed net realized gain/loss on investments and gain/loss on foreign currency

(249,570)



(245,288)

Accumulated undistributed (distributions in excess of) net investment income

147,926



144,062

Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and secured borrowing and unrealized gain/loss on foreign currency

79,772



113,112

Total stockholders' equity

2,249,962



2,284,723

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,057,505



$ 4,104,275

Net asset value per share of common stock at period end

$ 9.16



$ 9.30



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). FSIC uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSIC's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSIC's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures1



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 GAAP net investment income per share $0.21 $0.22 $0.22 Plus capital gains incentive fees per share — — — Plus excise taxes per share — 0.02 — Plus one-time expenses per share — — — Adjusted net investment income per share2 $0.21 $0.24 $0.22





1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSIC's common stock outstanding during the applicable period. Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding.



2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes; and (iii) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSIC's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSIC uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to adjusted net investment income can be found above.



3) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of record during each applicable period.



4) See FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018 for a description of FSIC's investment strategies.



5) Gross portfolio yield represents the expected annualized yield of FSIC's investment portfolio based on the composition of the portfolio as of the applicable date. FSIC's estimated gross portfolio yield may be higher than an investor's yield on an investment in shares of FSIC's common stock because it does not reflect sales commissions or charges that may be incurred in connection with the purchase or sale of such shares, or operating expenses that may be incurred by FSIC. FSIC's estimated gross portfolio yield does not represent an actual investment return to stockholders, is subject to change and, in the future, may be greater or less than the rates set forth herein.



6) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018 for a description of FSIC's revenue recognition policy.





