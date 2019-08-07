FSK Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Regular Distribution for Third Quarter

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), a publicly traded business development company focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and that its board of directors has declared its third quarter 2019 regular distribution.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019(1)

Net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

Adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (2)

Total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.00 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized loss of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.19 per share (3)

Total purchases of $513 million versus $692 million of sales and repayments

Net asset value of $7.88 per share, compared to $7.86 per share as of March 31, 2019

FSK repurchased $81 million of shares year-to-date through August 6, 2019 under the previously announced $200 million share repurchase program

"We are pleased with our financial results in the second quarter, our continued execution against our strategic initiatives, and our disciplined investment activity," said Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSK. "We continued to take meaningful steps to improve FSK, as we further optimized our capital structure while strengthening our balance sheet, expanded our joint venture with a new partner, received shareholder approval to increase regulatory leverage, and continued our share repurchase program."

Declaration of Regular Distribution for Third Quarter 2019

FSK's board of directors has declared a regular cash distribution for the third quarter of $0.19 per share, which will be paid on or about October 2, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2019.

Summary Consolidated Results









Three Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data)

(all per share amounts are basic and diluted)(1) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total investment income $199 $195 $96 Net investment income 101 95 46 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 101 101 (31)







Net investment income per share $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 Adjusted net investment income per share(2) $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $0.00 $0.01 $(0.32) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share) $0.19 $0.19 $(0.13) Stockholder distributions per share(3) $0.19000 $0.19000 $0.19000 Net asset value per share at period end $7.88 $7.86 $8.87 Weighted average shares outstanding 522,199,688 527,507,132 242,801,446 Shares outstanding, end of period 520,268,915 524,082,691 240,602,753









(dollars amounts in millions)

As of

June 30, 2019 As of

December 31, 2018 Total fair value of investments

$7,283 $7,387 Total assets

7,744 7,705 Total stockholders' equity

4,098 4,166

Portfolio Highlights as of June 30, 2019

Total fair value of investments was $7.3 billion of which 72% was invested in senior secured securities.

of which 72% was invested in senior secured securities. Direct originations (4) represented approximately 89% of the portfolio by fair value as of June 30, 2019 .

represented approximately 89% of the portfolio by fair value as of . Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments (5) was 10.5%, compared to 10.8% as of March 31 , 2019.

was 10.5%, compared to 10.8% as of , 2019. Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments (5) was 9.8%, compared to 10.2% as of March 31, 2019 .

was 9.8%, compared to 10.2% as of . Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 21% as of June 30, 2019 , compared to 20% as of March 31, 2019 .

Total Portfolio Activity



Three Months Ended

(dollar amounts in millions) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018

Purchases $513 $549 $240

Sales and redemptions (692) (510) (350)

Net portfolio activity $(179) $39 $(110)





Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2018

Total fair value of investments $7,283 $7,387

Number of Portfolio Companies 197 204

% of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)(6) 1.2% 1.0%







Asset Class (based on fair value)



Senior Secured Loans — First Lien 52.8% 54.2%

Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien 15.8% 15.1%

Other Senior Secured Debt 3.8% 4.6%

Subordinated Debt 5.4% 5.8%

Asset Based Finance 9.9% 9.0%

Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC 4.0% 4.0%

Equity/Other 8.3% 7.3%









Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)(5)





% Variable Rate Debt Investments 67.4% 68.1%

% Fixed Rate Debt Investments 15.9% 16.5%

% Other Income Producing Investments 8.0% 6.8%

% Non-Income Producing Investments(7) 7.5% 7.6%

% of Investments on Non-Accrual 1.2% 1.0%











Direct Originations









Direct Originations Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 Total Fair Value of Direct Originations $6,483 $6,510

Leverage and Liquidity as of June 30, 2019

Net debt to equity ratio (8) of 77%, based on $3.5 billion in total debt outstanding and $288 million of cash and foreign currency and stockholders' equity of $4.1 billion . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 4.60%.

of 77%, based on in total debt outstanding and of cash and foreign currency and stockholders' equity of . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 4.60%. Cash and foreign currency of $288 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,466 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations.

Conference Call Information

FSK will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 818-6808 and using the conference ID 4144187 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkrcapitalcorp.com under Events and Presentations.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the call for a period of 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkrcapitalcorp.com under Events and Presentations.

Supplemental Information

An investor presentation of financial information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkrcapitalcorp.com under Events and Presentations.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for its investors. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkrcapitalcorp.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $17 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The BDCs managed by FS/KKR include FSK, FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV and Corporate Capital Trust II.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism or natural disasters, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which FSK filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on August 7, 2019, as well as FSK's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and FSK's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSK's website at www.fskkrcapitalcorp.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSK's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSK intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSK's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions, including the special distribution referenced herein.

FSK may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including proceeds from the sale of shares of FSK's common stock, borrowings, net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets and dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies. FSK has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSK will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Income Statement ($ in millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Investment income















Interest income

$ 145



$ 78



$ 298



$ 153

Paid-in-kind interest income

8



9



16



17

Fee income

8



3



19



6

Dividend income

3



—



4



7

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

9



2



11



4

Paid-in-kind interest income

4



1



8



4

From controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

2



1



5



2

Paid-in-kind interest income

—



2



4



4

Dividend income

20



—



29



—

Total investment income

199



96



394



197



















Operating expenses















Management fees

28



15



57



33

Subordinated income incentive fees

25



11



49



23

Administrative services expenses

2



1



3



2

Accounting and administrative fees

1



0



1



0

Interest expense

41



21



84



41

Directors' fees

0



0



0



1

Other general and administrative expenses

1



2



4



3

Total operating expenses

98



50



198



103

Management fee waiver

—



(0)



—



(3)

Net expenses

98



50



198



100

Net investment income

101



46



196



97



















Realized and unrealized gain/loss















Net realized gain (loss) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(51)



41



(66)



37

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(8)



(10)



(8)



(10)

Controlled/affiliated investments

—



0



(3)



0

Net realized gain (loss) on swap contracts

(11)



—



(10)



—

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

3



0



5



0

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

49



(82)



19



(99)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

24



(21)



77



(27)

Controlled/affiliated investments

(12)



(8)



(19)



(18)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on swap contracts

10



—



14



—

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts

(2)



—



(1)



—

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(2)



3



(2)



2

Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

—



(77)



6



(115)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 101



$ (31)



$ 202



$ (18)



















Per share information—basic and diluted















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share)

$ 0.19



$ (0.13)



$ 0.38



$ (0.08)

Weighted average shares outstanding

522,199,688



242,801,446



524,838,748



244,249,274



Balance Sheet ($ in millions, except per share data)











June 30, 2019







(Unaudited)

December 31, 2018 Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$6,100 and $6,457, respectively)

$ 5,879



$ 6,217

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$624 and $382, respectively)

677



358

Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$851 and $917, respectively)

727



812

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$7,575 and $7,756, respectively)

7,283



7,387

Cash

211



101

Restricted cash

53



—

Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$24 and $3, respectively)

24



3

Receivable for investments sold and repaid

86



144

Income receivable

77



60

Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

3



3

Deferred financing costs

5



6

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2



1

Total assets

$ 7,744



$ 7,705











Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ 17



$ 6

Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $8 and $3, respectively)

3,441



3,391

Unrealized depreciation on swap contracts

2



16

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

1



0

Stockholder distributions payable

100



45

Management fees payable

28



20

Subordinated income incentive fees payable

25



14

Administrative services expense payable

1



1

Interest payable

26



28

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

5



18

Total liabilities

3,646



3,539

Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 520,268,915 and 531,478,739 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1



1

Capital in excess of par value

4,164



4,235

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(67)



(70)

Total stockholders' equity

4,098



4,166

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,744



$ 7,705

Net asset value per share of common stock at period end

$ 7.88



$ 7.84



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP net investment income per share $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 Plus capital gains incentive fees per share — — — Plus excise taxes per share — — — Plus one-time expenses per share — — — Adjusted net investment income per share(2) $0.19 $0.18 $0.19









1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSK's common stock outstanding during the applicable

period. Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding.



2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods

as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii)

excise taxes; and (iii) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing

operating expenses incurred during FSK's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSK uses this

non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial

measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results

with other business development companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in

isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment

income to adjusted net investment income can be found above.



3) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of

record during each applicable period.



4) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019 for a description of FSK's investment

strategies, including its definition of "direct originations."



5) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019 for important information, including

information related to the calculation and definition of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments, weighted

average annual yield on all debt investments, variable rate debt investments, fixed rate debt investments, other income producing

investments and non-income producing investments.



6) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30,

2019 for a description of FSK's revenue recognition policy.



7) Does not include investments on non-accrual status.



8) Net debt to equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency divided by net assets.

SOURCE FS KKR Capital Corp.

