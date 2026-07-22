FSLR DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds First Solar, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the First Solar Securities Action Where Shareholders Lost Over $60 Per Share Across Two Corrective Disclosures

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 24, 2026. Investors who purchased First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

First Solar shares suffered two significant declines during the Class Period, falling $27.67 per share (10.29%) on January 7, 2026, and an additional $33.09 per share (13.61%) on February 25, 2026, closing at $210.12. A securities class action has been filed alleging the Company and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about First Solar's capacity to manage U.S. tariff policy impacts and the consequences of underutilizing international production facilities.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased FSLR securities during the Class Period may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is the investor or small group of investors selected by the Court to represent the interests of all class members. The Court typically appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, provided that person otherwise satisfies the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Key facts every FSLR investor should know about the lead plaintiff process:

The deadline to file a motion for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply

Lead plaintiffs do not pay any fees or costs out of pocket; counsel is compensated only from any recovery obtained for the class

Serving as lead plaintiff gives direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and selection of counsel

Lead plaintiff applicants are not required to testify at trial in the vast majority of cases

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain class members and retain the right to share in any recovery

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 24, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff applications and appoint the investor or group it deems most adequate to represent the class. Appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, subject to Court approval. The case proceeds through discovery, potential motions, and either settlement or trial.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the First Solar action, where combined per-share declines exceeded $60 across two corrective events, investors with meaningful losses should evaluate whether to seek this role." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff by August 24, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline. The deadline applies solely to those seeking to direct the litigation as lead plaintiff.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 24, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP