FSLR Shareholder Alert: First Solar, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on First Solar's Repeated 'Long Term Favorable' Trade Environment Representations While International Facilities Faced Mounting Headwinds

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 26, 2025 through February 24, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

First Solar shares declined over $60 per share in combined corrective disclosures during the Class Period. The Court has set August 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged 'Long Term Favorable' Mischaracterization

The lawsuit asserts that throughout 2025, management repeatedly told investors that the political and trade environment remained "an overall long term favorable" for the Company and that recent policy developments had "strengthen[ed] First Solar's relative position in the solar manufacturing industry." As alleged, these characterizations were materially misleading because they obscured the severity of operational disruptions already underway at international production sites.

Trade Policy Trends in Solar Manufacturing

The action claims that while management projected confidence about navigating tariff regimes, the underlying reality told a different story:

Reciprocal tariffs of up to 46% on Vietnamese imports and 24% on Malaysian imports rendered international module shipments to the U.S. economically unviable for extended periods

The Company acknowledged it "may need to further reduce or idle production" at international sites, yet continued to frame the overall outlook as favorable

A major customer default by British Petroleum affiliates eliminated 6.6 gigawatts of contracted bookings, further undermining the international production thesis

Management's assurances about customer tariff-absorption provisions failed to account for customers' unwillingness to bear the full cost burden

The new South Carolina onshoring facility was scheduled to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2026, with production ramping through the first half of 2027, creating a production gap that was not adequately disclosed

Why 'Long Term Favorable' Framing Allegedly Matters to Investors

The lawsuit contends that by characterizing the trade environment as net-positive, management encouraged investors to maintain or increase positions in FSLR at prices that did not reflect the Company's deteriorating near-term production economics. When corrective information emerged through analyst downgrades and disappointing FY 2026 guidance, the gap between the portrayed outlook and operational reality became apparent.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company repeatedly frames a challenging environment as favorable without adequate qualification, shareholders may be denied the opportunity to make informed decisions about their holdings." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the FSLR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FSLR stock or securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSLR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding the favorability of the trade environment, its capacity to manage tariff impacts on international production, and the extent to which facility underutilization would harm projected 2026 performance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com