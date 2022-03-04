FSLR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds First Solar Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019, and February 20, 2020, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of First Solar's newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

