FSLR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts First Solar, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Key Dates and Disclosure Events First Solar Shareholders Need to Know: From Tariff Reassurances to a 13.61% Single-Day Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased FSLR securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares declined 33.09 per share on February 25,2026, a drop of 13.61%, closing at 210.12. This followed a prior $27.67 per share decline on January 7, 2026. Investors have until August 24, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Material Events

The lawsuit chronicles a pattern of repeated public assurances spanning nearly twelve months, each allegedly designed to maintain investor confidence while concealed operational realities worsened.

February 25, 2025: FY 2024 Earnings Call Sets the Stage

Management announced reduced Series 6 module output at international facilities, citing an "uncertain U.S. policy environment" and supply-demand imbalance. Despite these acknowledged headwinds, the Company reassured investors that U.S. module prices remained stable and solar energy represented the most efficient near-term capacity solution.

April 2, 2025: Reciprocal Tariffs Announced

President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs including rates of 24% on Malaysia and 46% on Vietnam, directly threatening the economics of First Solar's international production. These rates were later reduced to 10%.

April 29, 2025: Q1 Earnings Call Minimizes Impact

The filing states that management characterized the tariff environment as "long term favorable" and described facility idling as a temporary, strategic measure. The Company acknowledged it "may need to further reduce or idle production" at Malaysia and Vietnam sites but framed the long-term solar demand outlook as "strong."

July 31, 2025: Q2 Earnings Call Reinforces Optimism

As set forth in the complaint, management stated that policy and trade developments had "strengthened" First Solar's competitive position. Guidance was updated to incorporate tariff impacts, but underutilization was positioned as creating future flexibility.

October 30, 2025: Q3 Earnings Call Reveals BP Default

The Company disclosed termination of 6.6 gigawatts of bookings following defaults by British Petroleum affiliates at a base price of 0.294 per watt. A new 3.7-gigawatt U.S.facility was announced, with an estimated 330 million total program cost. The complaint alleges management did not disclose that international facility underutilization could persist throughout 2026.

November 14, 2025: South Carolina Facility Announced

First Solar confirmed the new facility location, projecting commercial operations in the second half of 2026.

January 7, 2026: Jefferies Downgrades to Hold

The analyst flagged that international facilities remained "a pain point" and underutilization was "a concern." Shares fell $27.67, or 10.29%.

February 24, 2026: The Full Picture Emerges

First Solar reported Q4 and FY 2025 results that missed expectations and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, citing customer headwinds and permitting delays. Shares fell an additional $33.09, or 13.61%.

See if you can recover losses from your FSLR investment or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises questions about why investors were repeatedly reassured even as operational challenges compounded quarter after quarter," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

February 2025: Management frames international production cuts as strategic while assuring investors of stable U.S. pricing and strong solar demand

April 2025: After tariff announcement, management describes the environment as "long term favorable" despite acknowledging potential need to idle facilities

July 2025: Management claims trade developments "strengthened" the Company's position while international operations faced growing tariff headwinds

October 2025: BP defaults eliminate 6.6 gigawatts of contracted volume; $330 million onshoring commitment announced without disclosure of 2026 underutilization risk

January 2026: Analyst downgrade identifies international facilities as ongoing "pain point," triggering first material stock decline

February 2026: Full-year results miss expectations and FY 2026 guidance disappoints, triggering a second sharp decline

Submit your information to join the FSLR recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: When did First Solar allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 26, 2025 to February 24, 2026. During this period, the Company allegedly made repeated reassurances about its ability to manage tariff impacts and the favorability of the trade environment, while international facility underutilization and onshoring challenges were mounting.

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 10.29%, or 27.67 per share,on January 7, 2026 following a Jefferies downgrade. Shares then fell an additional 13.61%, or 33.09 per share, on February 25, 2026 after disappointing FY 2025 results and lower-than-expected FY 2026 guidance were announced.

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP