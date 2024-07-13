FSLY Deadline: FSLY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fastly, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 23, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest consumers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 Content Delivery Network ("CDN") consolidation trend; (2) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on Fastly's revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Fastly was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for the 2024 fiscal year; (4) as a result, Fastly's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Fastly's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

