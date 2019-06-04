FSMTime Releases Latest TimeKeeper Active Client's ML-Based Software to Time-Sync Cloud Computing Environments with Secure Sub-Microsecond Precision for Timestamping Critical Financial Trading, Cybersecurity, Broadcast, Public Safety and DoD Network Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSMTime (FSMLabs), the global leader of secure, highly resilient enterprise time and synchronization TimeKeeper® solutions and TimeCareTM services releases the latest TK Active Client. This patent protected software is an intelligent, scalable, and fault-tolerant network clock sync solution for both legacy and cloud networks, tightly synchronizing the business clock of application servers and virtual machines at up to sub-microsecond precision and with UTC/NIST traceability.

For many time-critical industries migrating their legacy IT infrastructure into a cloud-based architecture requires a higher, tighter and more robust clock sync and cloudtimingTM architecture. TK Active Client provides trusted time reliability and traceability, accurate timestamping in cloud applications and data logs, as well as powerful tools for managing clock accuracy and addressing regulatory compliance - see the TimeKeeper CloudTimingTM Architectures whitepaper at https://fsmtime.com/campaign/cloudtiming .

"New cloud-based architectures have introduced many complex layers and issues for achieving a highly reliant, accurate and secure time-sync network," said Victor Yodaiken, FSMTime CEO. "Over the past 10 years, our team has worked to solve some of the industry's most critical clock sync and cloud timing synchronization issues to achieve the most advanced time-sync software system."

Financial trading firms face three industry-specific challenges solved by TK Active Client's innovative design: documentable clock sync standards that can meet regulatory requirements for increasingly demanding timestamping accuracy; business logic requirements that demand high quality clock sync management infrastructure in order to guarantee data integrity for internal controls/compliance, data mining, and performance monitoring; and, competitive advantage where a trading platform that is microseconds behind the competition could lose millions in lost revenue - see more at https://fsmtime.com/solutions/financial .

Time-sensitive cybersecurity applications must have accurately time-synched and timestamped data logs, all traceable to UTC/NIST, for data integrity, data governance, time-series data, real-time cyber defense, and time-of-event analytics, including prescription and prediction, log file diagnostics, and precision cyberforensics. TK Active Client concurrently tracks multiple time sources and monitors the primary time source for quality and alerts, while taking real-time corrective action (self-healing) - see more about TimeKeeper CybertimingTM Solutions at https://fsmtime.com/solutions/cybersecurity.

Next generation broadcast applications in the cloud are designed to support time-sensitive OTT and SMPTE ST2110 media systems that are all time-synced from the SMPTE 2059 PTP timing standard. TK Active Client not only supports such PTP standard, but provides easy, cost-effective PTP timing deployment for cloud-based broadcast applications - see more about TimeKeeper Broadcast Timing Solutions at https://fsmtime.com/solutions/broadcast.

As these industries and applications migrate to the complex and transformational environment of the cloud and virtual hosts, TK Active Client's machine learning capable core timing engine plugs in and adapts to virtual machine configurations, ensuring multisource redundancy, resilience, accuracy and verification assurance.

TK Active Client is vendor-agnostic and interoperates with legacy clock hardware and software, is 100% coded in the US and offers an enterprise-class solution at scale, no customization necessary to support network changes or when upgrading legacy operating systems. Supported by timing experts, TK Active Client is part of a complete TimeKeeper Platform solution of native products to securely deploy the enterprise clock sync or cloud timing chain: TK-Grandmaster II appliance, TK-Server or Boundary Clock software, TK Active Client software, and TK-Compliance software. Learn more at https://fsmtime.com/products/platform.

2019 STAC Summit - NYC and Chicago on June 6, 2019 and June 18, 2019

FSMTime will be exhibiting at this STAC Summit and present trusted cloud ML-based time sync solutions in financial technology.

NSA 2019 Enterprise Discovery Conference (Formerly NSA SIGDev) on June 4-5, 2019

FSMTime will be exhibiting NSA 2019 Enterprise Discovery Conference and present trusted ML-based timing solutions for secure DoD information network (DoDIN) and cybersecurity applications, relying on highly accurate time and UTC/NIST traceable timestamping of data logs.

About FSMLabs now FSMTime

FSMTime (FSMLabs), markets, supports and sells secure, resilient enterprise time and synchronization products and services to keep businesses and operations applications synchronized with ultra-high precision time across distributed data center networks. Visit FSMTime: https://www.fsmtime.com

Disclaimer: FSMTime does not provide legal or regulatory compliance advice with regard to any of our products or with respect to the use of our products. Consult with an attorney and/or regulatory compliance officer for legal and regulatory advice, including regarding compliance with FINRA, MiFID II, CAT, and other regulations.

