FSN Subsidiary Fingerlabs Presents Its Web 3.0 Infrastructure at DREAMLADDERS' University Application Seminar

21 Nov, 2023

  • The first-ever tried to issue NFT tickets in the Korean education industry
  • Fingerlabs' Web 3.0 infrastructures, 'Xclusive' and 'FAVORLET', provide ticket purchases and on-site authentication

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerlabs, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed FSN (214270), announced the utilization of its Web 3.0 infrastructures, 'Xclusive' and 'FAVORLET', at the university application seminar organized by DREAMLADDERS, a blockchain-related subsidiary of JINHAKSA.

Hosted by EDUM Project of DREAMLADDERS, the seminar will be held on December 22nd and 23rd, exclusively targeting 50 participants each day. NFT tickets for the university application seminar will be issued for the first time in the education industry. Fingerlabs will manage the sales and authentication through its Web 3.0 platforms, Xclusive and FAVORLET. The purchase will be available starting November 21st, for a month on Xclusive, accepting both cash or card payments. People who purchase NFT tickets can hold and authenticate their tickets on-site via FAVORLET.

In this seminar, JINHAKSA will offer expert insights, predictions, and strategies for university admissions in 2024. This is anticipated to attract significant attention from both students and parents. Due to the limited availability of the private briefing session which can only accommodate up to 100 participants in total, NFT ticket buyers will get exclusive benefits that are not available in other common sessions. They will be given priority in terms of interaction such as submitting questions before the seminar.

Fingerlabs is enhancing Web 3.0 accessibility for all ages and industries, utilizing its experience from managing prominent NFT projects in Korea. The company has provided tailored solutions to various enterprises, including SK Planet, LOTTE Homeshopping, and SK Networks. Meanwhile, Fingerlabs showcased the unique features of Xclusive and FAVORLET at the '2023 BLOCKCHAIN GRAND WEEK' hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT held on November 15th.

Kim Dong-hoon, CEO of Fingerlabs, has expressed his excitement about being part of the education industry's first NFT initiative that uses its Web 3.0 infrastructure. He said, "Ticket holders will enjoy the convenience and vast potential of Web 3.0 technology through Xclusive and FAVORLET."

