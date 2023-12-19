FSNS Certification & Audit Receives Accreditation to Conduct California Prop 12 Compliance Assessments

Prop 12 Enforcement Begins Jan. 1, 2024 

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSNS Certification & Audit (FSNS C&A), a Certified Group Company, is pleased to announce its accreditation from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to perform compliance audits for California Proposition 12 (Prop 12).

California Prop 12 mandates minimum space requirements for specific farm animals like egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and veal calves. It also requires distributors to become certified to ship qualified products into California. Compliance is crucial for producers and distributors who aim to sell animal-derived products in California, irrespective of where the animals are raised. Enforcement begins Jan. 1, 2024, making it crucial that producers and distributors be prepared.

"FSNS C&A is pleased to be able to offer our services to aid in providing compliance to Prop 12 requirements," said Lori Ernst, SVP of Audit Services, FSNS C&A. "We have a large group of qualified auditors trained and ready to help sites and distributors gain compliance to Prop 12 requirements."   

Through Prop 12 compliance audits, FSNS C&A helps businesses verify that their animal housing conditions and recordkeeping meet the law's requirements. A Prop 12 Compliance Certification from FSNS C&A facilitates seamless operation in California and appeals to consumers focused on sustainable practices.

"Compliance to new requirements can be challenging," said Ernst. "We at FSNS C&A can help both producers and distributors navigate the requirements and gain compliance to the Prop 12 requirements."

For more information about California Prop 12 auditing services from FSNS C&A, visit info.fsns.com/prop-12.

About Certified Group
Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. Certified Group includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries. For more information, visit www.certifiedgroup.com.

Contact 
John Baker
Sr. Technical Content Writer
[email protected]

SOURCE FSNS Certification & Audit

