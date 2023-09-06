FSN's subsidiary Fingerlabs collaborates with B Star Company on 'Ms. Trot 3' Web 3.0 content creation

News provided by

Fingerlabs

06 Sep, 2023, 22:50 ET

  • 'Xclusive' emerges as a Web 3.0 content distribution hub, collaborating with the nation's top talent competition, 'Ms. Trot 3.'
  • The influx of prominent IP from established industries into Web 3.0 content; Possibilities of a fresh Web 3.0 experience for fans across various age groups.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerlabs, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed FSN (214270), announced its strategic partnership with B Star Company, a subsidiary of TV Chosun, for production and distribution of Web 3.0 content.

B Star Company is the integrated entertainment subsidiary of TV Chosun, which achieved the top audience share for comprehensive programming channels last year. It is expanding itself as an all-encompassing entertainment complex by managing additional content creation of TV Chosun's broadcast audition programs including 'Mr. Trot 2', performance investments, artist management, and more.

Through this partnership, both firms are planning to collaborate regarding 'Ms. Trot 3' in terms of exploration, creation, distribution, and associated marketing as a Web 3.0 content scheduled to premiere in the first half of next year. Web3.0 content production for the top 7 singers of 'Mr. Trot 2' which hit a notable 24% in its highest viewership ratings is also underway. Xclusive, as a Web3.0 content distribution hub, will play a pivotal role throughout the content distributing process.

Xclusive is pioneering a new economy of content distribution market. Using Web 3.0 technologies, a transparent system has been established where both creators and consumers have their rights recognized, departing from traditional content distribution methods. Additionally, both creators and consumers will get to resell or rent content access rights on the platform, generating diverse values. Fingerlabs, the company that created Xclusive, is continuing discussions about content creation and distribution with various companies. Starting from the fourth quarter of this year,  it will exclusively distribute 'Begins Youth,' a drama inspired by BTS Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE.

It is anticipated that Xclusive will rapidly establish a foothold in the Web 3.0 content market, starting with 'Begins Youth' and 'Ms. Trot 3'. 'Ms. Trot' has solidified its reputation as the leading audition program in the nation. Given its influential and renowned IP, distributing content through Xclusive is expected to deliver a great experience to its existing fandom. This will also ensure the fresh Web3.0 experience to various age groups as there will be an influx of a huge fandom on Xclusive that isn't confined to a particular generation.

Kim Dong-hoon, CEO of Fingerlabs, stated, "With 'Ms. Trot,' a representative IP of domestic audition programs, transitioning into Web 3.0 content, Xclusive has gained significant momentum in its expansion as a content distribution hub." He further added, "Xclusive will move forward, emphasizing the rights of ownership for creators and consumers, and evolve into a leading next-gen digital content distribution hub that offers a continuous high-quality content experience."

SOURCE Fingerlabs

Also from this source

FingerLabs officially kicks off Xclusive's Web 3.0 by launching Drama inspired by BTS HYYH

Fingerlabs completes Series A funding rounds from major blockchain and game companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.