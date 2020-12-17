FSR Announces Opening of 2020 Fellowship Grant Program

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is pleased to announce the opening of a new fellowship opportunity for early career physicians and researchers interested in the sarcoidosis space. This opportunity is the latest of FSR's Fellowship Grant Program, which began in 2018. Since then, FSR has awarded $1.25 million in FSR Fellowship Grants with five Fellows who have received support to date. This latest opportunity for an additional two-year fellowship (2021-2023) is made possible by support from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and will add another $150,000 to the direct investment in the future of care for individuals living with sarcoidosis.

The FSR Fellowship Grant provides an opportunity for early-stage investigators to develop specialized skills and gain direct experience within the field of sarcoidosis. FSR Fellows also make meaningful contributions toward advancing knowledge of the disease and standard of care for patients. This program is just one of many ways that FSR is working to ensure that medical professionals who are interested in sarcoidosis and related topics have the opportunity to pursue a career in the sarcoidosis space.

"The FSR Fellowship Grant is an excellent opportunity for any early-career clinician or investigator with an interest sarcoidosis," says FSR CEO Mary McGowan. "The Foundation is pleased to work with Mallinckrodt to provide our medical community with opportunities for mentorship and growth. FSR is excited to work with the Fellowship awardees as we strive toward our mission to seek better treatments and a possible cure for sarcoidosis."

"We are honored to support the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research fellowship grant," said Steve Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Mallinckrodt. "We hope this grant will attract exceptional scientists and research clinicians whose future contributions could make a measurable difference in our understanding of this disease and its management."

Interested candidates must apply with an innovative proposal that is likely to advance sarcoidosis research. The application is currently open and interested applicants must submit a proposal by February 26, 2021. FSR Fellows are placed at world-renowned medical centers throughout the United States. To learn more, please visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org/fellowship.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes cells to form clumps called granulomas. When too many granulomas form on an organ, they can interfere with the organ's function. Sarcoidosis can affect any organ in the body; however, 90 percent of cases impact the lungs.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information about FSR visit: stopsarcoidosis.org.

