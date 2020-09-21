FSS and Everlink to Drive Card Payments Growth in Canada

Within the scope of the partnership FSS would implement its Unified Card Management System to manage debit and prepaid cards issuance from a single platform and also support transaction processing and programs for prepaid cards, bringing significant scale efficiencies. As part of the deal, FSS would replace the existing card issuance system with an API-based card management framework to simplify operations, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and mitigate obsolescence risk.

Speaking on the collaboration, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Nagaraj V Mylandla, FSS stated: "Everlink and FSS share a common vision to deliver convenient, flexible, simple payment experiences to customers. We are delighted to collaborate on this digital transformation journey helping to bring more choice and innovative services to the market. The Canadian market relies heavily on card spending and is digitizing rapidly. It is a market where FSS is deeply committed to work with partners such as Everlink to help revolutionize customer digital experiences."

Mark Ripplinger, President and CEO, of Everlink, stated: "Consumers in Canada are rapidly adopting newer payment products, such as co-badged, prepaid and contactless cards. We needed a flexible solution, capable of modernizing our card management to extend our portfolio of products and services to respond to the needs of an increasingly competitive and changing market. We identified FSS as a partner in this critical transformation journey for its expertise in managing complex large-scale migration projects, its modern state-of-the-art solution, and most importantly, the approach, flexibility, and the willingness of their team to work with Everlink."

The current FSS deployment would enable Everlink to migrate from a legacy mainframe-based to an open stack system that integrates seamlessly with payment systems. FSS Unified Card Management System manages the complete lifecycle of card programs and allows for flexible configuration of card products and new program features in line with marketing trends, improving time to market. It is built to support any card type, including instant physical and virtual debit and prepaid cards and a range of added value products like financial institution card controls. Architected to support a multi-institutional model, the system supports logical partitioning and offers complete data security and privacy to each member institution. Member banks connected to the Everlink platform would benefit from automated web-based workflows to rollout card programs as well as rich dashboards and seamless interface with the core banking systems, bringing significant efficiencies in terms of reduced operating and integration overhead.

About FSS

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 29+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, ME/Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 experts on-board. For more information visit www.fsstech.com

About Everlink

Everlink Payment Services Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive, innovative and integrated payments solutions and services for credit unions, banks, and SMEs across Canada. In addition to supplying best–in-breed technology infrastructure and payment network connectivity, we offer a comprehensive range of integrated payments Lines of Business including: Payment Network Gateway, ATM Managed Services, Card Issuance & Management, Fraud Management Solutions, Mobile Payments, Professional Services and SME Solutions. For more information visit www.everlink.ca

Media Contacts

In Europe: Louise Herbert /[email protected] / +32 476 81 13 92

Other Regions: Rajalekshme.R /[email protected]/ +91 9500088290

SOURCE Financial Software and Systems(FSS)