FSSolutions Becomes Vault Health Workforce Screening

Vault Health supports safe and productive employees with screening and occupational health services

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Health, Inc. today announced the rebranding of its wholly owned subsidiary FSSolutions , which Vault acquired in spring 2021. Until now, FSSolutions has continued to use its previous brand identity, but beginning today, will take on the Vault Health name and logo.

"This milestone is an exciting one, because it represents the work we've done to make these two companies one," said Jason Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Vault Health. "The Vault Health brand has tremendous name recognition, particularly with the thousands of companies nationwide who have turned to us for COVID testing over the past two years. We want businesses to know that the customer obsession they've come to know from Vault Health is the same customer-centric experience our Workforce Screening clients have known for over thirty years as part of FSSolutions.

"As employees transition back into the workplace, Vault Health will continue to be here to support the health and safety of your workforce, whether that's COVID-19 testing, pre-employment screening, random drug and alcohol testing, occupational health services, and more."

Vault Health is updating its branding identity across the entire company, identifying its four major product offerings as: Workforce Screening, COVID-19 Solutions, Clinical Research, and Specialty Care.

Vault Health offers a range of remote diagnostics, where samples can be collected without visiting a clinic. Those capabilities are a natural fit for the future of Workforce Screenings where customizable, full-service offerings, including nationwide background screening, drugs & alcohol testing, and occupational health services need to meet workers where they now work - remotely from home, on the road, and in transformed workplaces.

"We serve thousands of clients across aviation, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, and dozens of industries who have come to rely on our fast turnaround times, US-based customer support, compliance-driven focus, rapid integration, and real-time reporting in one place," said Stacy Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Vault Health Workforce Screening. "As one of the divisions of Vault Health, we utilize an extensive network of 16,000 clinics and collection sites nationwide, where services are performed at a clinic, on-site, or virtually. We also offer drug testing through our partnership with SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) certified labs."

Williams says over the past two years, many industries were forced to find new ways to do many of the traditional occupational health services they rely on. Whether that was virtual specimen collections, virtual I-9 completions, or the ability to hire faster than ever in transportation and healthcare settings, companies value Vault Health's innovative technology, expert insight, and talented customer service team.

"It's really a common-sense move," said Feldman. "Vault Health's work in supporting a safe and productive workplace throughout the pandemic is simply a new way of approaching occupational health and workforce screening. The COVID pandemic has altered everything, including the workplace products and services companies need to keep their workforce safe into the future. We need to be able to bring more care directly to people's homes, while giving employers the tools they need to stay in compliance."

To learn more about Vault Health and all its lines of business, visit VaultHealth.com.

SOURCE Vault Health