FST Logistics Acquires Dancer Logistics, Expanding its Footprint in the Midwest

FST Logistics, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, has established itself as a trusted logistics and supply chain solutions provider. This acquisition is a testament to the company's commitment to diversifying its service capabilities to serve its customers better.

Dancer Logistics, located in Delphos, Ohio, has built a strong reputation for its technological advancements and commitment to its customers. This acquisition brings together two Ohio-based companies with a shared vision of delivering excellent service and partnerships to their customers.

By integrating Dancer Logistics' operations, FST Logistics can extend its reach and strengthen its warehousing, transportation, and logistics industry presence. This move promotes diversification within FST Logistics. It allows them to broaden their customer base and offer extended services through dry and refrigerated logistics services.

The consolidation of operations between the two companies will translate into cost savings and operational efficiency as resources are enhanced. Hear what Matt Hartman, Chairman and CEO of FST Logistics, has to say on the acquisition.

"FST Logistics proudly welcomes Dancer Logistics, along with their employees and valued customers to our family. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are committed to delivering excellence to our partners (customers and vendors), our community, and our shareholders. With the addition of Dancer Logistics and its asset-based, temp-controlled truckload model, we are now uniquely positioned to continue the expansion of our temp-controlled transportations services throughout the US, offering unparalleled transportation and logistics full-service solutions to our customers."

The acquisition brings an immense amount of talent and expertise to FST Logistics. It provides access to Dancer Logistics' skilled workforce and industry-specific knowledge, which can contribute to further innovation and growth in the evolving logistics industry. Overall, this strategic acquisition positions FST Logistics for enhanced competitiveness and sustainable development in the industry.

About FST Logistics:

FST Logistics is a 100% employee-owned third-party logistics (3PL) company based in Dublin, Ohio. It has a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class logistics and supply chain solutions. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, FST Logistics has become a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.

About Dancer Logistics:

Dancer Logistics is a Delphos, Ohio-based warehousing and transportation company known for its state-of-the-art technology and over 20 years of experience. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a dedication to safety and reliability, Dancer Logistics has established itself as a leader in the industry.

SOURCE FST Logistics, Inc.