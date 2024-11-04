FST Logistics Expands National Presence with New Warehouse in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FST Logistics, a leading provider of third-party logistics solutions, is excited to announce the opening of a new warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas. This expansion is vital to FST Logistics' strategic growth plan to enhance its network and better serve its customers across the U.S.

The new 383,930-square-foot facility will significantly increase FST Logistics' total storage capacity and enable the company to provide faster, more efficient supply chain solutions to its growing customer base in the southern U.S. region. As a temperature-controlled, full-service warehouse, the facility will also enhance FST's ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Zak Hancock, COO of FST Logistics, commented on the new facility:

"This is an exciting time for FST. Through strategic conversations and planning sessions with our customers, it became clear that expanding our operations outside the Midwest would benefit their supply chains tremendously. This move allows us to mirror our Ohio operations in a secondary region, improving service, reducing costs, and supporting our customers' growth."

The Fort Worth facility offers several key benefits that will enhance FST Logistics' operations. Its strategic location within the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area provides quick access to major highways and intermodal hubs, facilitating more efficient delivery and fulfillment services across the southern U.S. Additionally, the Fort Worth area offers numerous supply chain advantages, such as being known as one of Texas's 32 foreign trade zones, which allows companies to process goods without U.S. customs involvement. The region also has excellent transportation networks, including nonstop flight access to 194 cities and a central location that provides easy access to major markets across the U.S. This acquisition will also create new jobs in the Fort Worth area, with opportunities in warehouse operations and customer service, allowing new employees to join FST's Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Brad Wright, President of FST Logistics, commented on the new facility:

"I could not be more thrilled with FST's current direction. Our expansion into the Fort Worth area marks a significant milestone for FST, our employee-owners, and our current and future customers. Providing a full complement of warehouse and transportation services in multiple areas across the country allows us to keep up with our customers' growth and, most importantly, their future growth. We will deploy our Pillars of Excellence business operating model to our DFW operations and deliver the same level of service our customers have grown to expect from FST."

About FST Logistics:

FST Logistics is a 100% employee-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in warehousing, transportation, and distribution solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, FST serves customers across multiple industries, offering customized solutions tailored to meet specific supply chain needs.

