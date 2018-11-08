FSU Partners with Civitas Learning to Provide Undergraduate Students with Efficient New Academic Planning Tool

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida State University is helping to streamline its students' academic experience by enabling them to more easily explore academic and degree pathways.

Through a partnership with Civitas Learning, FSU undergraduate students will soon have access to Degree Map, an online tool that provides undergraduate students and their advisors with information to aid academic progress and student success.

Already a national leader in student success, Florida State is adding the tool to enhance its efforts to assist student progress toward timely degree completion.

"Today's students carefully balance personal and professional responsibilities in order to attend classes, so it's imperative that every course a student takes will allow them to meaningfully progress toward their chosen degree and prepare for a fulfilling career," said Kimberly Barber, registrar at Florida State. "With the addition of Degree Map, FSU students and their advisors will be able to easily access all of the information they need to stay on track to complete their degree, graduate and successfully start their chosen career."

With Degree Map, students can easily track their progress toward their degree and ensure that they select classes that follow their academic maps, fulfill degree requirements and keep them on track to graduate. While in the platform, students can also explore potential careers and receive important information regarding hiring and salary trends.

Powered by Civitas Learning's data analytics platform, Degree Map makes degree planning more accessible and intuitive by helping students understand the impact of their academic pathway decisions on progress, allowing for greater collaboration between students and advisors.

One of the nation's elite research universities, Florida State offers rigorous Top 10 programs in the sciences, technology, arts, humanities and the professions while embracing a philosophy of learning strongly rooted in the traditions of the liberal arts and critical thinking. Founded in 1851, FSU is the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida with a community of 41,900 students from every Florida county, every state in the nation and 132 countries.

"Today's students have a lot on their plate," said Mark Milliron, co-founder and chief learning officer at Civitas Learning. "In a single day, a student might have to find childcare, attend class, work an eight-hour shift and study for an exam. We need to make it as easy as possible for them to get the information they need to stay on track to achieve their goals. We're excited to expand our partnership with FSU — an institution that truly understands and cares about the needs of today's students — to provide students with all the information they need, right at their fingertips."

About Civitas Learning®: We partner with universities and colleges dedicated to helping more students learn well and finish strong. We provide educators with tools and supporting services that bring together and make the most of their diverse and disconnected data streams; personalize information and support for their students; and deepen understanding of the impact of their student-success initiatives. Through our work together, our partners are empowering leaders, advisors, faculty and students —and measurably improving enrollment, persistence and graduation outcomes. Today, we partner with nearly 400 colleges and universities, serving approximately 8 million students. Together with our growing community of practice, we are making the most of the world's learning data to graduate a million more students per year by 2025. For more information, visit: www.civitaslearning.com.

