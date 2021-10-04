FSU's Wilkes to be First Active NCAA Men's Basketball Player to Sell NFTs, Capitalizing on NIL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida State University senior guard Wyatt Wilkes becomes the first active NCAA men's basketball player to sell NFTs of digital trading cards using his name and image. Wilkes' limited-edition trading cards—produced in collaboration with Draftly, Inc.—will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM (ET) via the OpenSea NFT marketplace at the following link: https://opensea.io/collection/draftly-2021-sports-collection. Wilkes' announcement, first issued on his podcast, comes as he enters training camp for his senior season.

Any fan or collector can acquire and trade Wilkes' NFTs through OpenSea with Ether using a MetaMask Ethereum wallet. Fans and collectors can either purchase Ether directly from MetaMask using their debit or credit card, or deposit Ether into their MetaMask wallet directly from a crypto exchange.

Commenting on the drop Draftly Founder and CEO Nick DeNuzzo said, "We are incredibly excited to work with Wyatt on our first NFT drop for a college athlete. NFTs are going to revolutionize the way which college athletes will monetize their NIL in the future, and we are excited to work with both athletes and universities to create a solution that works for all parties involved. Our goal at Draftly is better college athletics for everyone across the country and help strengthen the sports we know and love."

ABOUT WYATT WILKES

Wyatt Wilkes is a 6'8 guard and fifth-year senior on the FSU men's basketball team. Wilkes was a leader on the Seminoles' 2020 ACC Championship team and has been a member of FSU's three most recent NCAA Tournament teams (2018, 2019, 2021). Considered to be the Seminoles' best outside shooter by his teammates and coaching staff, Wilkes's signature game came in an 85-84 win over Notre Dame, where he went five of six shooting from the 3-point line and scored a career high 19 points. Born in Orlando, FL, Wilkes is the son of legendary Rollins College women's basketball coach Glenn Wilkes, Jr. and the grandson of National Basketball Hall of Famer and long-time Stetson coach Glenn Wilkes, Sr.

ABOUT DRAFTLY, INC.

Founded in 2020 by a team of former athletes and experienced start-up professionals, Draftly provides customized NFT solutions for athletes and universities to drive next-level engagement with fans and to build digital sports communities in an increasingly tech-focused world.

