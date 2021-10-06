PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FSVape selected as Mi-One Brand's Official European distributor.

FSVape Is now the official European distributor for Mi-One Brands. Mi-One Brands is a leading manufacturer of pod mods, vape, electronic cigarettes and liquids.

FSVape is Led by Two Vape Industry Veterans.

Fabio Carlino has a background in e-liquid digital advertising, and he is recognized as a social media influencer for the vape industry. He makes his own e-liquid which was awarded "Best creamy liquid in Italy." Named "Brand Ambassador" of Mi-One Brands in Europe transmits love for their values and for Mi-Pod through a European network of influencers.

Saverio Rogolino, started in the e-cigarette sector developing and providing complex CMS, statistical calculation, data analysis, web programming and IT security. He collaborated with numerous vape companies, providing managerial vision, optimized workflow, and improved administrative and logistical processes.

Together developed a friendship strengthened by the decision to quit smoking together, sharing their passion for vaping. They founded their first company Asfragno S.r.l., aka FSVape, to amplify and extend the values of the Mi-One Brands into Europe.

According to Fabio Carlino, Co-Founder of FSVape, "of the numerous brands I investigated, Mi-one Brands demonstrated a love for their products and their exclusive lifestyle concept. We place the concept of family as the primary key of our work and our goals as well. The exaltation of the uniqueness of everyone's individuality, a lifestyle, a passion, all united in an expanding network."

According to Geoff Habicht, Co-Founder of Mi-One Brands, "We continue to grow our brands' presence globally by leveraging our award-winning products and expertise to fulfill our mission of eradicating the harm caused by smoking. We are excited to partner with FSVape who share our passion and mission, and proud to invest toward the bright future of the European vape market. Having an established presence in the region will allow us to better serve the end-consumer and the broader vape market across Europe."

About Mi-One Brands

Headquartered in Phoenix, Mi-One Brands started in 2008 as Smoking Vapors, providing combustible tobacco cigarette alternatives, since before the term "vaping" was coined. Mi-One Brands is a pioneer in the industry that has established deep roots in the vaping community, growing to become a globally influential designer and manufacturer of vape devices and accessories. Rebranding in 2019 as Mi-One Brands adding several new devices to the lineup. Mi-One Brands is the official home of Mi-Pod PRO, Wi-Pod, Mi-Salt, and Vapor Lax. To learn more about Mi-One Brands, and the products they provide, visit their websites at: https://mipodwholesale.com (B2B site) and https://mipod.com/ (B2C site).

Co-founders Amir Hakak and Geoff Habicht created Mi-One Brands with the simple mission to change the lives of adult smokers for the better with simple, efficient design and convenient, high-quality devices.

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Founded: 2008

Privately Owned

Employees: 30

Industry: Manufacturing

NAICS: 424940 (Tobacco and Tobacco Product Merchant Wholesalers)

Products: Wholesale vape juice, wholesale nicotine salts, vape starter kits, thick oil cartridges, salt nicotine refillable pod systems, accessories, disposable vape pens.

About FSVAPE

FSVape Is now the official European distributor for Mi-One Brands. Co-founders Fabio Carlino and Saverio Rogolino founded FSVape, specifically to amplify and extend the values of the Mi-One Brands into Europe.

FSVape Contact Info:

Website: https://www.fsvape.com

Email: [email protected] mailto:[email protected]

Phone: +39 351 6403 100

Address: Via Carroceto, 76 Aprilia 04011 (LT) Italy

Notes for the Editor:

For more information, at Mi-One Brands please get in touch with Devin Gusich at Mi-One Brand's Headquarters in at: 4908 E McDowell Rd, #100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 USA.

Devin can be reached by phone at: 330-697-5093, or by email: [email protected]

