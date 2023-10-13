F+T Media Unveils an Exciting Lineup of Sports and Lifestyle Entertainment

Broadcast Leaders Partners with top celebrities and Influencers to engage global audiences.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F+T Media is on an ambitious journey to establish itself as a global leader in providing top-tier broadcast content, achieved by introducing a diverse array of entertainment and sports initiatives.

Following its recent acquisition by the global media powerhouse, ADPI MEDIA Group Inc., this Los Angeles based company proudly announces a new partnership with some of the most prominent international figures in the entertainment industry. This alliance not only reinforces F+T Media's significant presence in digital and print media but also marks a pivotal moment in its corporate evolution.

CEO Sarah Rose Manherz, while unveiling F+T Media's latest ventures, shared her vision of expanding the company's footprint in the dynamic realm of broadcast media. "As F+T Media transcends conventional boundaries to explore the extraordinary, we proudly reaffirm our position as the latest disruptor in the media industry," she declared. "I am confident that our new lineup will resonate with entertainment enthusiasts of all generations."

At the core of this transformative journey lies a crowning achievement – an opulent travel series fronted by the celebrated TV presenter Bronwyn Leigh Jones. Known for her iconic role in the long-running Australian series "Neighbors" and, most recently, as the newest agent at Oppenheim Group, a name synonymous with the record-breaking Netflix hits "Selling Sunset" and "Selling the OC."

Manherz's assertion that this partnership is a "no-brainer" underscores the profound synergy between luxury real estate and opulent travel and lifestyle. This inclusion of the travel series firmly establishes F+T Media as an unparalleled producer in the domain of luxury entertainment within the travel and tourism industry.

Notably, F+T Media reaffirms its commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences by adding an additional layer to its endeavors, partnering with AmpSurf and the Para Surf League to host the highly anticipated Para Surf League Global Championships.

This extraordinary event, scheduled to take place next month in Huntington Beach, CA, is poised to capture global attention. As it brings together disabled athletes from over 30+ countries, including exceptional amputee and veteran athletes from around the world, the event holds immense significance. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is on the brink of making an official decision regarding the sports' inclusion and event status in the upcoming LA28 Olympic games. This decision will undoubtedly cast a radiant global spotlight on this historic moment.

Additional Information can be found on the F+T Media website at www.foodtravelinc.com .

Media Inquiries:

Daniel de Castellane

Director of Global Relations

Daniel de Castellane

de Castellane Creative

949-409-4700

[email protected]

Lindsey Rudy

[email protected]

VP of Publisher

F+T Media

Media and PR Relations

SOURCE Food and Travel Media